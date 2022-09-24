Democrats to meet Sept. 28

The Jefferson County Democratic Central Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Indigo Blue Coffee House, 212 W. Barraque St., according to a news release.

"Thanks to all for having an emergency Jefferson County Democratic Convention on such short notice last week," said Michael McCray, treasurer, Jefferson County Democratic Central Committee.

ARDOT: No campaign signs on right-of-way

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds political candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on any highway right-of-way in Arkansas.

Laws permit only official directional, informational, and regulatory highway signs on state-owned highway property, according to a news release.

ARDOT personnel will remove any campaign signs from the right of way and will contact owners of large "billboard" signs. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at the nearest ARDOT Area Maintenance Office.

A&P panels to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's Marketing Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 in the convention center conference room.

The A&P commission meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 in the commission offices at 623 S. Main St., in the The ARTSpace. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Area Agency announces menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Sept. 26 -- Tuna salad on wheat bread, broccoli slaw, baked chips, fresh orange and, milk.

Sept. 27 -- Pasta with meat sauce, Italian vegetable blend, green salad, garlic bread, pineapples, and milk.

Sept. 28 -- Breaded pork cutlet, carrots, greens, cornbread, zippy apple salad, and milk.

Sept. 29 -- Mexican chicken, southwestern corn, zucchini, bread stick, cookie, and milk.

Sept. 30 -- Meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, green peas, mixed fruit, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.