Judge remains at 60 HRs for third day in a row

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge was held without a home run for the third consecutive game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Friday night.

Jose Trevino singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the eighth inning, and the first-place Yankees reduced their magic number to five for clinching the AL East title.

With four of Maris' children in the ballpark again, Judge went 1 for 4 with a sharp single. He struck out twice and lofted a high fly to left field that excited the sellout crowd of 47,346 for a second or two.

The slugger has two games left to match Maris on New York's current homestand -- today and Sunday night versus the rival Red Sox. After that, the Yankees head to Toronto and have just three home games remaining, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 against Baltimore.

Since connecting for No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, the closest Judge has come to equaling Maris' 1961 mark was a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center field fence Thursday night.

One night after the Yankees wrapped up their sixth consecutive playoff berth, ace Gerrit Cole and Manager Aaron Boone were ejected in a sixth-inning spat with plate umpire Brian Knight.

Jonathan Loaisiga (2-3) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, working around a pair of one-out singles in the ninth.

ANGELS 4, TWINS 2 Taylor Ward hit two home runs in leading Los Angeles over Minnesota.

GUARDIANS 6, RANGERS 3 Will Brennan drove in two runs and Cleveland used a five-run sixth inning to turn back Texas.

ORIOLES 6, ASTROS 0 Dean Kremer (8-5) pitched a four-hitter, Adley Rutschman homered and Baltimore kept themselves squarely in the playoff hunt by defeating Houston. Baltimore is now trailing Seattle by three games in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

RAYS 10, BLUE JAYS 6 Randy Arozarena hit his 20th home run and drove in six runs as Tampa Bay beat Toronto, tying the Blue Jays at the top of the AL wild-card standings. The win clinched the season series -- and the tiebreaker -- for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays.

ROYALS 5, MARINERS 1 Brady Singer (10-4) pitched seven strong innings to lead Kansas City to a victory over Seattle, cutting the Mariners' lead for the final AL wild-card spot to three games.

TIGERS 5, WHITE SOX 3 Riley Greene broke a 3-3 tie with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to lift Detroit over Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 5, REDS 3 Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBI for his career, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati. McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBI.

CUBS 6, PIRATES 5 Esteban Quiroz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, his second in three innings, and Chicago beat Pittsburgh for its fourth consecutive win.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 2 Braxton Garrett (3-6) pitched six effective innings in his first major league start in a month, and Miami beat Washington. Garrett allowed one run -- Lane Thomas' leadoff home run in the first -- and five hits. The left-hander struck out six and walked none.

PHILLIES 9, BRAVES 1 Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola (10-12) pitched six shutout innings and Philadelphia beat Atlanta for their third consecutive victory.

ROCKIES 4, PADRES 3 (10) Alan Trejo hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Colorado a victory over San Diego.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 9, ATHLETICS 2 Eduardo Escobar hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to lead New York to a victory over Oakland.





