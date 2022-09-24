Weakened Fiona a worry for Canada

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico -- Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country's history.

Fiona, which started the day as Category 4 storm but weakened to Category 2 strength late Friday, was forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia early today.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane watch over extensive coastal expanses of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona should reach the area as a "large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds."

Fiona was a Category 4 hurricane when it pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds earlier Friday as it swept by the island on a route heading for northeastern Canada.

Authorities in Bermuda opened shelters and closed schools and offices ahead of Fiona. Michael Weeks, the national security minister, said there had been no reports of major damage.

The U.S. center reported Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph late Friday. It was centered about 140 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, heading north at 46 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 185 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 345 miles.

The storm was weakening as it moved over cooler water and it was highly unlikely it would reach land with hurricane strength, said Ian Hubbard, meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Centre, said the center of the storm was expected to arrive today in Nova Scotia.

"It's going to be a bad one," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. "We of course hope there won't be much needed. ... In the meantime, we encourage everyone to stay safe and to listen to the instructions of local authorities and hang in there for the next 24 hours."

Officials in Prince Edward Island sent an emergency alert warning of severe flooding along the northern shore of the province.

Authorities in Nova Scotia sent an emergency alert to phones warning of Fiona's arrival. Officials warned of prolonged power outages, wind damage to trees and structures and coastal flooding and possible road washouts.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Nova Scotia from Hubbards to Brule, Prince Edward Island, Isle-de-la-Madeleine and Newfoundland from Parson's Pond to Francois.

Fiona so far has been blamed for at least five deaths -- two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic and one in the French island of Guadeloupe.

People across Atlantic Canada werestorm-proofing their properties Friday.

NEW STORM BREWING

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center said a newly formed Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean was expected to begin strengthening and hit Cuba early Tuesday as a hurricane and then hit southern Florida early Wednesday.

It was centered about 385 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 12 mph. A hurricane watch was issued for the Cayman Islands.

Before reaching Bermuda, Fiona caused severe flooding and devastation in Puerto Rico, leading U.S. President Joe Biden to say Thursday that the full force of the federal government is ready to help the U.S. territory recover.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico activated the National Guard to help distribute diesel fuel to hospitals and supermarkets. The force is also supplying generators used to operate potable water plants and telecommunications towers. Hundreds of people remained isolated by blocked roads.

Information for this article was contributed by Maricarmen Rivera Sanchez of The Associated Press.