VOLLEYBALL

UALR unable to hold on

After the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and Tennessee-Martin traded the first four sets, the Skyhawks pulled out a win in the fifth to secure a 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 26-28, 15-12) victory at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock Saturday after edging the Trojans 3-1 Friday.

Laure Jansen recorded a double-double for the second time in as many days, leading UALR (3-11, 0-2 Ohio Valley Conference) with 18 kills, and the Trojans were able to pull out a dramatic fourth set in extra points. But Tennessee-Martin (9-7, 3-0) closed on a 4-1 run after things were tied at 11 in the fifth set, led by 21 kills from Logan Wallic.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

ASU swept by Georgia Southern

After needing all five sets Friday evening, Georgia Southern won 3-0 Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, extending Arkansas State's losing streak to eight matches.

The Red Wolves came the closest in the third set, trimming a 19-14 deficit to 21-18, but the Eagles closed things out for their 10th victory of the year.

Macey Putt posted a match-best 14 kills for ASU (5-9, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference), but Georgia Southern (10-4, 2-0) posted a .240 hitting percentage while winning the first two sets by double digits.

-- Mitchell Gladstone