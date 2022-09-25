Taste of SE Arkansas a full evening for all

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas was more than just a fundraising event.

It was a creative dinner of many tastes made by southeast Arkansans for southeast Arkansans.

For starters, Chef Tim Wasson brought the shrimp egg foo yong. Chef Ebony Warfield give rice an extra kick with Charleston red risotto over gumbo and blackened grouper.

Chef Zack Thomas paired shrimp and grits with bacon, bringing morning tastes to sunset.

Sliders were on hand for those who just needed a little snack to hold them over. Or, maybe chef Jamie McAfee's succulent steak would do the trick.

For dessert, either Chef Amanda Embry's sweet corn profiterole with blueberry lemonade or Chef Jan Lewandowski's pumpkin cake with raspberry and rum -- it is fall, after all -- would hit the sweet spot and strike the most distinctive taste buds.

These were among the many courses a $50 ticket would entitle a guest to inside the Pine Bluff Country Club for Thursday's event, hosted by the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Taste of Southeast Arkansas benefited the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network and their community service products.

Live music from the UAPB Jazz Combo filled the ballroom, and school Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, along with his wife Veronica, were there to take it all in.

So were Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson.

"We're glad we were able to do this again," said Jamal Gordon, membership engagement member for the Chamber who oversees the Young Professionals Network. "I'm just glad it was back. It was great to see a big turnout within Pine Bluff and the diversity we had, from top tier to lower tier."

Succulent steak slices, courtesy of Chef Jamie McAfee, were among the many delicacies served up at the Taste of Southeast Arkansas. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



From left, Tiffany Camp, LaTasha Randle and Jodie Jolly of Relyance Bank smile over Chef Jan Lewandowski's pumpkin cake with raspberry and rum. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Vera Jackson and Monica Mitcham welcome guests to the Pine Bluff Country Club. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Chefs Ebony and Sean Warfield cooked up Charleston red rice risotto over gumbo and blackened grouper, and white bean soup with chili oil and cornbread streusel. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Chef Jamie McAfee, right, and wife Laurie bring the steak. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Chef Tim Wasson treats guests to shrimp egg foo yong. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Blueberry lemonade and flower designs topped sweet corn profiteroles made by Amanda Embry. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

