Arkansas Department of Health reports active covid cases fall in state to lowest level since June 11

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 6,672 active covid-19 cases on Sunday, marking the lowest total active cases since June 11.

Total cases in the state are currently sitting at 949,754 -- up 171 from Saturday. This is down from last Sunday's 191 new cases.

The latest rolling seven-day average is 493 cases a day, falling slightly from last week's 692 average. This is the smallest weekly average since the first week of June.

Data from the health department shows hospitalizations are down nine from Saturday and 20 from last Sunday for a total of 252.

Twenty patients are currently on ventilators in Arkansas hospitals, down two from last Sunday. The total number of ventilators in use has ranged from last Sunday's low of 18 to Wednesday's high of 22.

The number of patients in intensive care fell by two Sunday for a total of 46.

Deaths in the state are unchanged since Saturday.

The health department has stopped recording death information in the system on Saturdays and Sundays, according to State Epidemiologist Mike Cima. This means the latest updates on coronavirus deaths will be entered by the department on Monday and can be seen in the state's Tuesday reports.

As of the Health Department's last update, there have been 12,080 covid-19 deaths reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

A total 1,666,636 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, according to the health department. This total is up 160 from Saturday. The total number of full vaccinations reported over the last week -- 2,069 -- is down from last week's reported 2,271.

The department has given 847,250 booster shots, jumping 851 since Saturday. More booster shots were given this week than last week.

Reported recoveries in the state are at 930,754. Of the total recoveries, 5,427 were reported after last Sunday.

Benton County led the state in cases, with 41 reported on Sunday. Washington County had 16 reported and Pulaski County had 15.

Future covid-19 reports and updates can be found at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus.