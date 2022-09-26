Shiloh Museum of Ozark History to host fabric program in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History has scheduled the following program and exhibits:

Fibers to Fabric

• Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, noon-4:30 p.m.

• In-person at the Shiloh Museum

Learn about fabric, fashion and clothing from days past with Fibers to Fabric from noon-4:30 p.m. Oct. 7 on the museum grounds and inside the museum's historic buildings. Visitors can experience a recreated condensed marketplace featuring artisans and living historians, who will demonstrate their crafts and contrast their creations with how fabric and clothing are made today.

The museum is partnering with a variety of crafters, living historians, Economics Arkansas, INTERFORM and the University of Arkansas apparel merchandising and design program to bring "Fibers to Fabric." Admission is free.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/fibers-to-fabric/

Current exhibits

• Through Dec. 31, 2022: Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country -- A photo exhibition of Ken Smith's photos and artifacts from his days surveying the Buffalo River watershed in the 1960s.

• Through Feb. 28, 2023: Digi Know? -- An exhibit showcasing historic photos, how the museum preserves its images digitally and ways visitors can do the same.

The museum, located in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, sits on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway at 118 W. Johnson Ave. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and admission is free.

To register for events, please visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events or call 479-750-8165.