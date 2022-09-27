Texan wants to see Hogs in person





ALEDO, Texas -- One of the top junior linebackers in Texas, is likely to visit the University of Arkansas this season for a game.

Davion Keys, 6-0, 215 pounds, of Aledo, Texas, has 14 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Missouri and others.

He received his offer from the Hogs on June 3 after a conversation with linebackers coach Michael Scherer. Keys said Scherer and Coach Sam Pittman are in contact.

"It's been going really well, me and the coaches have been in contact a lot, me and Coach Scherer and Coach Pittman," Keys said. "Basically saying they want me to take in a game and keep the contact we have going and start building a greater relationship."

The chances of Keys attending an Arkansas game looks good.

"It's very likely, I need to compare schedules, but I'm definitely looking into going to a game," Keys said.

Keys helped lead the Bearcats to a 12-1 record and the Class 5A Division II regional semifinals by recording 72 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble 4 interceptions with 2 returned for scores as a sophomore.

He has 37 tackles, a tackle for loss, a recovered fumble and a forced fumble in five games this season. He also has three rushing touchdowns at running back.

Keys has a positive reaction when talking to Pittman and Scherer.

"It's definitely welcoming home type of vibe," he said. "Everyone is open, everyone is friendly and looking for to getting to see in-person."

Keys said he visited Auburn for a game this fall and also attended Oklahoma's game against Kansas State on Saturday. He plans to narrow his list of schools in December or January.

He's also serious about academics and has a 4.29 weighed grade-point average. He's considering majoring in engineering because of his love of math and the potential income in the field.

"Definitely the math aspect because I love math and everything related to it, and engineering applies that, and it makes big money," Keys said.

HOGS ON 5-STAR'S LIST

ESPN junior 5-star prospect Colin Simmons has been communicating with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman about second trip to Fayetteville.

Simmons, 6-3, 230 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, visited Fayetteville in March with his teammate and Hog junior defensive back target Ka'Davion Dotson and is considering another visit for a game this season.

"He was basically telling me he wants me to get down there and spend more time with the players," said Simmons of Pittman."The players are who are going to be our roommates, living with and be with most of the time."

He was also teammates with Arkansas freshman liner Jordan Crook last year.

Simmons has 43 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and others.

ESPN also rates him the No. 1 defensive end and the No. 9 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He recorded 68 tackles, 12 sacks and had 3 forced fumbles as a sophomore.

He also talks with linebacker coach Michael Scherer. The topic of the high volume of tackles the Arkansas linebackers make and honors they've received are brought up.

"That's one of the things he mentioned was the tackles and the awards they've won," said Simmons, who's been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game."He was basically explaining to me the defense is meant for the linebackers to make the play."

Simmons has also made trips to Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, LSU and Florida State. He attended the Hogs' game against Texas A&M on Saturday as an Aggie recruit and last year's game as an Arkansas recruit.

If he narrows his list of schools, the Hogs would make the cut.

"If I was to drop a top 10 or top 12, Arkansas would definitely be in there," Simmons said.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Davion Keys highlights

arkansasonline.com/927keys/

Colin Simmons highlights

arkansasonline.com/927simmons/







