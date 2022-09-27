Troopers: Garland County crash kills 2, injures 2

A crash on Monday in Hot Springs killed two passengers and injured two drivers, troopers reported.

Two Leola residents, Joyce Newton, 75, and Robert Newton, 76, died in a local hospital, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

Both were in a 2017 Ford Edge when the vehicle tried to turn left out of a private drive in the 3900 block of U.S. 270 and was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound 1992 Chevrolet S-10, troopers said.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured and taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Troopers on the scene reported that roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

This crash brings the year’s death toll on state roads to over 430 as of Tuesday morning, according to preliminary reports provided by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.















