Active covid-19 cases continue to decline; deaths rise by 25

While Arkansas' active covid-19 cases declined for the 11th consecutive day on Wednesday, deaths continued to increase.

Active cases decreased by 227, bringing that total to 5,440. Active cases have dropped by 2,182 in the past seven days.

But the number of deaths rose by 25. According to data from the state Department of Health, it was the second-largest one-day jump in the death toll since March 25.

Cases increased by 499 on Wednesday, which was a smaller increase than was reported on Tuesday and the previous Wednesday. It was also the lowest number of reported cases on a Wednesday since June 1.

A total of 950,940 cases had been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases was 425. It was the lowest seven-day average since June 6 and the tenth consecutive daily decline.

Recoveries rose by 701 from Tuesday to Wednesday. That number brought total recoveries in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic to 933,121.

Over the past week, 5,052 people in the state recovered from covid-19.

Hospitalizations declined from by 15 on Wednesday, to a total of 250. It was the fewest hospitalizations reported since July 4.

The number of covid patients in intensive care increased by two on Wednesday, to 47. It was the second consecutive daily increase in that number.

One person was put on a ventilator on Wednesday, bringing covid patients on ventilators to 13. And that increase came after two consecutive days of declines.

Pulaski County led all counties on Wednesday with 60 new covid cases, followed by Benton County with 39, Sebastian County with 32, and Craighead County with 31.

State Health Department data also showed that 67 counties reported at least one new covid case on Wednesday.