Highway across Norfork Dam to be closed Oct. 7 and Oct. 8

Arkansas 177 across Norfork Dam will be completely closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 to remove and replace equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced.

The road will reopen overnight on Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. through 8 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Travel to locations on Arkansas 177 past the Norfork Dam closure will require a detour using Arkansas 5 and Arkansas 56 through Calico Rock and Arkansas 223 through Pineville.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency management officials and law enforcement agencies, according to the Corps.

More information is available from the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Mountain Home Project Office at (870) 425-2700.

Recreation information is available at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.



