



Waterline installation to affect North Moore

North Moore Road, near the intersection of Kreylon Drive, will be closed from 7 a.m. today through Wednesday, Oct. 5, for the installation of a waterline.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use an alternate route when traveling in this area.

Tree removal to close part of Canna Street

Canna Street, between Tatum Street and Shady Grove Road, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday for the removal of a tree.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use an alternate route when traveling in this area.

ArDOT overlays part of King Expressway

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is milling and overlaying approximately 3.3 miles on the King Expressway between Central and Malvern avenues, and will alternate lane closures between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday through Friday.

This project is estimated to be completed by Oct. 31, according to an ArDOT release.

Hill Wheatley Plaza to close for an event

Hill Wheatley Plaza and its parking lot will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday through midnight Saturday for an event, the city said in a release.

Powerline work to close part of Files

The southbound lane of Files Road, between Central Avenue and Mallview Court, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. today and Thursday for powerline work.

Detour signs, barricades and flaggers will be in place, and motorists should use an alternate route when traveling in this area.



