WH bank starts work on solar array

Stone Bank, 7739 Sheridan Road in White Hall, celebrated its new solar installation with a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 14 at property adjacent to the bank's location. The site will be the future home of the solar array, according to a news release.

The 219-kW array to be built by Entegrity Energy Partners will produce enough solar energy to cover approximately 79% of the bank's electricity usage at five of its branches located at White Hall, Mountain View, Harrison, DeWitt and Gillett.

Stone Bank is one of the first banks in Arkansas to implement a solar electric power generation plant, according to an article in May.

"Upon the recent signing of a contract with Entegrity Energy Partners to build the solar array, Stone Bank is set to secure more than $1.1 million in lifetime savings," the May article said. "Once complete, the project will offset the carbon equivalent of planting 3,969 trees, removing 52 cars from the road, or powering 44 homes for one year."

The installation is scheduled to be completed and operative by end of 2022.