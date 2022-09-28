Sections
WH bank starts work on solar array

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:36 a.m.
Participants at the Stone Bank ground-breaking ceremony Sept. 14 included Marnie Oldner, Stone Bank chief executive officer (left); David Beck, White Hall alderman; Gladys Rainey-Webb, Stone Bank director; Vince Stone, senior ag loan officer/White Hall market president; Kevin Compton, board chairman, Stone Bank; Sheila Cannon, VP/branch manager, White Hall; Eddie Lumsden, Stone Bank director; and Stephen Ragland, EVP/chief financial officer. (Special to The Commercial)

Stone Bank, 7739 Sheridan Road in White Hall, celebrated its new solar installation with a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 14 at property adjacent to the bank's location. The site will be the future home of the solar array, according to a news release.

The 219-kW array to be built by Entegrity Energy Partners will produce enough solar energy to cover approximately 79% of the bank's electricity usage at five of its branches located at White Hall, Mountain View, Harrison, DeWitt and Gillett.

Stone Bank is one of the first banks in Arkansas to implement a solar electric power generation plant, according to an article in May.

"Upon the recent signing of a contract with Entegrity Energy Partners to build the solar array, Stone Bank is set to secure more than $1.1 million in lifetime savings," the May article said. "Once complete, the project will offset the carbon equivalent of planting 3,969 trees, removing 52 cars from the road, or powering 44 homes for one year."

The installation is scheduled to be completed and operative by end of 2022.

Print Headline: WH bank starts work on solar array

