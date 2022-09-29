Active covid cases in Arkansas decline for the 11th consecutive day

While Arkansas' active covid-19 cases declined for the 11th consecutive day Wednesday, deaths continue to increase.

The number of deaths rose by 25 Wednesday. According to data from the health department, this is the second-largest one-day jump in the death toll since the reported 38 on March 25.

As of Wednesday, 950,940 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Cases increased by 499, which is the lowest number of reported cases on a Wednesday since the 466 reported on June 1.

The new daily cases rolling seven-day average was 425. This was the new lowest seven-day average since June 6 and the 10th consecutive daily decline in the seven-day average.

The number of recoveries rose by 701. There have been 933,121 covid-19 recoveries in the state Wednesday since the start of the pandemic. Over the past week, 5,052 people recovered from covid-19.

Active cases declined by 227 Wednesday bringing the total number to 5,440. According to data, active cases have dropped by 2,182 in the past seven days.

Hospitalizations declined by 15 for a total of 250, which was the fewest hospitalizations reported since the 249 on July 4.

The number of intensive care unit patients increased by two Wednesday for a total of 47. This is the second, consecutive daily increase that the number of patients in intensive care units rose.

One person was put on a ventilator Wednesday, bringing the total number to 13, which is down by nine from last week's report. This is the first increase after two consecutive days of decreases from 20 to 17 on Monday and from 17 to 12 on Tuesday.