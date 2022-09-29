ASC to feature jazz, exhibit, play

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ October events include Live@5 with the UAPB Jazz Ensemble, Cultural Elements exhibition by an ASC artist, and the production of “Agatha’s Christie’s Murder on The Orient Express.” October highlights include:

CREATE LAB WITH FAITH ANAYA — SATURDAYS IN OCTOBER

The Arts & Science Center’s healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for fall 2022. Ages 10-17 will have sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29. The cost is $35 for all six sessions with half scholarships available.

The fall 2022 series is sponsored by Undeniably Dairy and in partnership with Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Kids Cook! The event will explore cooking with dairy, farming, and gardening. The series aims to bring high-quality, low-cost cooking education to Southeast Arkansas. Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team will instruct the series, according to a news release.

For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or ASC at (870) 536-3375. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC.

RHYTHMS & BEATS WORKSHOPS — OCT. 1 AND NOV. 5

ASC will host a Rhythms & Beats workshop from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 1, and Nov. 5 with saxophonist Darnell Cann-Ward at the The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost for each session is $15 for ASC members and $20 for nonmembers and is open to ages 6-12. Participants may take each self-contained session separately.

The October workshop will introduce music to youth using West African djembe drums and the beginners’ woodwind instrument flutophone. The class will collaborate together to create sounds using tempo, pacing, breathing, whole notes and counting.

The November workshop will cover topics including djembe history, animal sounds, proper techniques, musical alphabet, the music staff, the flutophone, and reading and playing “Hot Cross Buns.” Cann-Ward studied music at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and plays with the bands Platinum Hitz and Soft Impressions. He is also on the artist roster of the Arkansas Arts Council’s Arts in Education program and participates in educational programs throughout Jefferson County.

For details, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org . To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or call (870) 536-3375.0

GAME ON MAIN — OCT. 4 AND OCT. 18

Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Oct. 4 and Oct. 18, from 3:30-6 p.m.

“Game on Main provides students with a fun space to finish up homework, socialize with friends, and express their creativity with a variety of games. This free event features strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno, and chess,” according to the release.

The event is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

CULTURAL ELEMENTS BY SHAKEELAH RAHMAAN; RECEPTION — OCT. 6

ASC will host Shakeelah Rahmaan’s pop-up exhibition, Cultural Elements, through Nov. 1 at the ARTSpace on Main’s Loft Gallery, 623 S. Main St. Community members are invited to a free, drop-in reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

“Cultural Elements emphasizes components that contribute to and blend African American culture in the United States. The narrative explores personal staples from Rahmaan’s background such as hair and streetball as well as explorations in pop culture and hip hop. The images were created to induce nostalgia that recalls delightful or painful memories. The use of the colorful outlines serves to emphasize certain features,” according to the release.

Rahmaan is a Little Rock-based artist who also serves as the education programs manager at ASC. Her family and surroundings are her inspiration.

LIVE@5 WITH UAPB JAZZ ENSEMBLE — OCT. 7

The Arts & Science Center will host the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble during its Live@5 concert series 5-7 p.m. Oct. 7. The Jazz Ensemble tours locally and nationally, performing a variety of styles including swing, contemporary and funk.

The concert will take place in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC’s home facility, 701 S. Main St. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Live@5 is ASC’s concert series, home to live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. October’s Live@5 is sponsored by MK Distributors and Novel T’s.

SECOND SATURDAY FAMILY FUNDAY: SHADES OF BLUE WITH ARTIST ELISEO CASIANO — OCT. 8

Patrons may explore monochromatic painting with artist Eliseo Casiano during Second Saturday Family Fun-Day: Shades of Blue, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 8. The session uses a single color in the various tonal values to form the qualities of light and contrast to create imaginative portraits, landscapes, and abstract art.

Second Saturday Family FunDay is a monthly event that is free and open to all ages.

This event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

HOW MONEY WORKS WITH MARK GOODLOW — OCT. 13 AND OCT. 27

The remaining sessions of ASC’s financial literacy course, How Money Works, by Mark Goodlow Sr., are from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct.

27. The sessions are for ages 16 and older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. The cost per session is $10 for ASC members and $15 for nonmembers.

The Oct. 13 session will teach participants how to minimize tax payments and what kind of life insurance is right for them and their families. The Oct. 27 session will be on personal investing.

Goodlow has been a financial analyst for 29 years. He specializes in helping families become debt free and achieve financial independence.

For more information, contact ASC Public Programs Coordinator Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

WATERCOLOR AND WINE WITH GRETA KRESSE — OCT. 14

The Arts & Science Center will host Watercolor & Wine with artist Greta Kresse from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. This workshop is for ages 21 and older. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Patrons may sign up by visiting asc701.org/class/watercolor-and-wine-with-greta-kresse, calling (870) 536-3375, or by visiting in person.

Painter and graphic designer Greta Kresse will introduce participants to watercolors.

Participants will learn to focus on color relationships, light, composition, and form using reference materials to create visually compelling imagery. No experience is necessary. For more information, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

Watercolor & Wine is sponsored by MK Distributors. Complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be available.

YOGA IN THE LOFT WITH FLORENCE LOVE — OCT. 15

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence “FloEssence” Love every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Oct. 15. The cost is “pay-what-you-can” with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yogaor by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. They should wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor.

CERAMICS WHEEL THROWING WORKSHOP WITH JENNIFER SOLANO — OCT. 22, OCT. 29 AND NOV. 5

Ages 16 and older are invited to participate in a hands-on ceramics workshop with artist Jennifer Solano from 12-3 p.m. Oct. 22, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. This three-part workshop will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost for all three sessions is $120 for ASC members and $150 for nonmembers. Class size is limited to six participants.

Students will learn the basics of working with stoneware clay ideal for wheel throwing and will create their own ceramic pieces using a pottery wheel. No experience is necessary.

To register, visit asc701.org/class/ceramics-wheel-throwing-with-jennifer-solano, call

(870) 536-3375, or visit ASC in person. For more information, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

PULSE: AFRICAN MUSIC FROM THE SOUL WITH AIDA AYERS – OCT. 22

The Arts & Science Center will offer a free music workshop, “Pulse: African Music from the Soul,” led by multimedia artist Alice “Aida” Ayers on Oct. 22 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., from 1-3 p.m. Registration is required.

All ages are invited to this workshop, which emphasizes music and art from African culture and is inspired by ’90s stomp videos, where unconventional items were used to create music. This event will be followed by a jam session.

Ayers holds degrees in fine art, design and art education. She has exhibited internationally and conducted more than 250 art residencies, including a residency at ASC in spring 2022.

For questions, contact Shakeelah at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. To register, visit asc701.org/events/2022/pulse-community-music-workshop-withaida-ayer. This workshop is made possible by the Arkansas Arts Council’s Arts in Education program.

EXHIBITION AND RECEPTION: “AN ELEGY TO AMERICA IN BLACK & WHITE II: THE ARTWORK OF MADAI TAYLOR”— OCT. 27-FEB. 24

The Arts & Science Center will host Madai Taylor’s exhibition “An Elegy to America in Black & White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor” from Oct. 27 through Feb. 24. ASC invites the public to a free reception and artist talk from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28.

“This exhibition builds upon Taylor’s 2018 body of work and is a poignant and provocative exhibition of non-subjective works of art. Accompanying the visual work are poetic writings that detail the reason for the pain and suffering of Black folk brought by ship and sold into bondage, as it relates to Biblical prophecy, against the backdrop of American history, as exacted by the American spirit,” according to the release.

To learn more about Taylor, visit madaitaylor.com.

This exhibition is supported in part by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

PRODUCTION: AGATHA’S CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS — OCT. 27- 30

ASC’s production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on The Orient Express,” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, will run at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29, and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/theater/murder-on-the-orient-express. This production will be at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

A synopsis of the play says: “Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.” This production is directed by ASC Facilities Manager Martin Carty. For more information, contact ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble will perform during the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’s Live@5 concert from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 7. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)





