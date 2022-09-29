ASU offensive line making adjustments after subpar showing at Old Dominion

JONESBORO -- In its first three games of 2022, Arkansas State's offensive line never went full gangbusters.

But perhaps that was to be expected with all five spots turning over from the end of 2021.

It was a group that was beginning to jell, though, making right tackle Robert Holmes' season-ending injury suffered against Memphis all the more untimely.

Quarterback James Blackman was under constant pressure against Old Dominion, with said stress leading to a pair of critical turnovers. One was an interception that was returned for a touchdown and another was a strip-sack fumble that the Monarchs cashed in five snaps later to go up 26-21 with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter.

Excluding the Red Wolves' game against No. 3 Ohio State, Saturday was their worst pass-blocking game per Pro Football Focus -- ASU's 50.0 grade was also worse than all but two games last season.

"I didn't really have too many audibles to make when it comes down to protecting myself," Blackman said Tuesday during the Red Wolves' media availability. "We were in a lot of condensed formations, so it's really hard to ... see what side they're blitzing from. We did a lot of checking from [the coaches] up top."

A lot of the struggles came from the right side of the line where redshirt freshman Noah Smith replaced Holmes. Center Ethan Miner and right guard Jordan Rhodes often were sliding to help Smith out, leaving the Red Wolves vulnerable up the gut -- as was the case on ASU's failed fourth-down conversion with 2:15 left when Old Dominion sent a pair of safeties right through the middle of the offensive front.

Smith is again listed as the Red Wolves' projected starting right tackle for Saturday's game against Lousiana-Monroe, but ASU Coach Butch Jones indicated that Ernie Ramirez will also work at right tackle in practice.

Jones also mentioned freshmen Aleric Watson and Elijah Zolicoffer as individuals who have improved recently and could be options at tackle if the Red Wolves do shift things around on the line.

"The experience that Noah gained will benefit him going forward," Jones said. "We've got to do a better job at times, maybe sliding to help him or putting a back there to help as well. But I have extreme confidence in all of our players."

QB shuffle returns

With James Blackman hobbling off late in the third quarter -- before returning in the fourth -- at Old Dominion, ASU got a chance to see backup quarterback A.J. Mayer in critical action.

Mayer didn't attempt a pass but averaged 6.6 yards on seven carries (46 yards), including a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown. For the season, the Miami (Ohio) transfer (135 yards) is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and has given the Red Wolves' running game another weapon in short-yardage scenarios.

But does subbing out Blackman disrupt his rhythm?

Not in the way it might have before, he says.

"I feel like I've been getting more comfortable understanding it's [about] whatever it takes to help the team win," Blackman said. "When [Mayer] goes out there, I'm cheering for him. But it also helps me with my mindset understanding...if he runs a play, I've got to be ready to right back in and execute."

Blackman expects to be at full health this week, but Jones wants to find more ways to add to Mayer's role in the offense, particularly as a passer.

"Some of the looks where he was running the ball, they were run-pass options, so we had a premium look at the run," Coach Butch Jones said. "But as we continue to progress throughout the course of the season, you'll see more balance from A.J."

Generating turnovers

For all the talk about creating explosive plays on offense, ASU has not effectively created them on the defensive side.

With three turnovers through four games, only seven teams in the country have forced fewer than the Red Wolves.

"A lot of times, we're just thinking about making the tackle, getting the guy on the ground," safety Justin Parks said. "We've got to think about the ball more because I feel like that's one thing that is [holding our defense] back."

ASU logged its second safety of the season against Old Dominion, but the Red Wolves haven't had an interception since Week 1 against Grambling State.

Louisiana-Monroe, on the other hand, has at least one interception in every game this season, and the Warhawks' lone fumble recovery of the year -- which came last weekend in their upset of Louisiana-Lafayette -- came on a muffed punt to pull ULM within three in the fourth quarter.

The walking wounded

Butch Jones, as is standard practice for the Red Wolves' head coach, did not speak to specifics on any of his injured players when asked for an update beyond their "day-to-day" status.

ASU does expect wide receiver Te'Vailance Hunt to "be better this week than he was for the Memphis game" -- Hunt traveled to Old Dominion but was ruled out just prior to kickoff.

Neither wide receiver Champ Flemings nor defensive end Kivon Bennett made the trip to Virginia. Jones said he's anticipating everyone who was sidelined at some point against the Monarchs to play but added he'll have a better idea of availability by the middle of the week after those players have practiced.