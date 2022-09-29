Fiancee of Sherwood hospital shooting victim recalls fatal encounter

The fiancee of the man shot to death in a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday told police that the gunman "asked how long they had been together," according to an arrest report from the Sherwood Police Department.

Jade Pye was a patient on the fourth floor of CHI St. Vincent Hospital North in Sherwood on Wednesday. She told police that Leighton Whitfield, 21, of North Little Rock was visiting her when “Ajay” — also known as Raymond Lovett, 24, of Little Rock — arrived in the hospital room.

Pye told police that Lovett “asked how long they had been together," and then he shot Whitfield. Lovett then pointed the gun at Pye until she pressed the emergency button on the hospital bed; he then left the room, the report states.

Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that Lovett and Whitfield knew each other, and the shooting appeared to be an isolated event.

Police responded to the report of shots fired at CHI St. Vincent just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, and then placed the hospital on lockdown to secure and clear the facility with the help of other agencies, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

Officers said they found Whitfield dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Little Rock police were alerted that a “potential suspect” in the shooting was at Zimmerman’s Exxon, 5223 S. University Ave., around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The gas station is located about 14 miles south of CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood.

Lovett has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. According to court documents, Lovett pleaded innocent to both charges Thursday morning.

Judge Milas Hale issued a no contact order in favor of the "victim and their address." The order is set to remain in effect for one year unless the court modifies it.

Lovett's next court date is expected to be in November.

An online inmate roster indicates that Lovett remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $500,000 bond.