• Ed Zdarko of Titusville, Penn., said he was lucky to be running late and thus at the end of the line when a boat gangway collapsed and dropped 10 feet at a dock in St. Marys, Ga., injuring 17 people boarding for a cruise and sending six of them to the hospital.

• Lamor M. Whitehead, a bishop at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, N.Y., rejoiced on Instagram, "They got 'em; they got 'em; they got 'em; they got 'em; they got 'em," as two men were arrested in the armed robbery of $1 million worth of jewelry taken during the middle of a sermon.

• Stuart Bishop, a legislator representing Lafayette, La., and chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee, entered a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism, saying he has challenges to overcome "for the betterment of myself, my family and the great state of Louisiana."

• Philip Donoghue of England's University of Bristol said, "It's just at this interface between the Old World and the New World" about a big batch of fish fossils in China that includes the oldest teeth ever found and may help scientists learn how humans' aquatic ancestors got their bite.

• Franz Kallao of The Mirage in Las Vegas said officials are working with experts as a dolphin habitat at the casino resort was temporarily closed after the third mammal died in five months, this time an 11-year-old bottlenose named K2.

• Hannah Star Esser was detained in lieu of $1 million bail after being charged with murdering a man with her car after a confrontation in which she accused him of trying to run over a cat in Cypress, Calif.

• Jacqueline Summer Beard of Alabama's health agency, who drove to a rural home in Red Bay to investigate a deadly dog attack, was fatally mauled by the animals herself, and a woman who was accused of letting the animals run wild was charged with two deaths and possession of methamphetamine.

• Ami Bera, a California congressman and a doctor, introduced legislation to reduce the cost of the rabies vaccine for uninsured people, which can range from $1,200 to $6,500, after a fox bit him as he was walking on Capitol Hill.

• Patrick Foy of California's wildlife department described "a pretty traumatic episode" as officers tracked a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy at Pico Canyon Park, emerging from the brush and biting him on the buttocks.