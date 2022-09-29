



• Katie Couric said Wednesday that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery and radiation treatment this summer. Couric, who memorably was tested for colon cancer on the "Today" show in 2000, announced her diagnosis in an essay on her website, saying she hoped it would encourage other women to get tested. Couric, 65, was diagnosed on the first day of summer and said she had her final radiation treatment Tuesday. "My left breast does feel like I've been sunbathing topless, but other than that, I've felt fine," she said. Couric's first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer in 1998 at age 41, and her sister Emily was 54 when she died of pancreatic cancer in 2001. Given her family history, Couric wrote, "why would I be spared? My reaction went from 'why me?' to 'why not me?'" The former host of "Today" and the "CBS Evening News" said she recorded her mammogram and breast biopsy with the intention of sharing it with followers, but her doctor asked her to turn off the cameras when she found that a biopsy was necessary. A day later, Couric was called and told she had breast cancer and needed to make a plan. "I felt sick and the room started to spin," she said. She underwent a lumpectomy July 14 and began radiation treatment Sept. 7. "Why am I telling you all this?" she asked. "Well, since I'm the 'screen queen' of colon cancer, it seemed odd not to use this as another teachable moment that could save someone's life. "Please get your annual mammogram," she said. "I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer."

• Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, on Wednesday, meeting a Holocaust survivor and the son of survivors and saying it's time to "terminate" hatred. The "Terminator" actor and former California governor viewed the barracks, watchtowers and remains of gas chambers that endure as evidence of the German extermination of millions of Jews and others during World War II. He also met with a woman who as a 3-year-old child was subjected to experiments by the notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. "This is a story that has to stay alive, this is a story that we have to tell over and over again," Schwarzenegger said, speaking in a former synagogue that's now home to the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation. He stood alongside Simon Bergson, the foundation's chairman, who was born to Auschwitz survivors, and mentioned his own family history. "I was the son of a man who fought in the Nazi war and was a soldier," said Schwarzenegger, who's originally from Austria. He said he and Bergson were united in their work. "Let's fight prejudice together and let's just terminate it once and for all," Schwarzenegger said. Bergson added: "Arnold and I are living proof that within one generation hatred can be shifted entirely. Governor, thank you for joining us here today." Schwarzenegger received the foundation's inaugural Fighting Hatred award in June for his anti-hatred stance on social media. He vowed that Wednesday's visit would not be his last: "I'll be back."





Arnold Schwarzenegger (center) and Simon Bergson (left), chairman of The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, visit Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi Germany death camp Wednesday in Oswiecim, Poland. (AP/Michal Dyjuk)





