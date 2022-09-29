PREP FOOTBALL: Friday’s Matchups

Bentonville at FS Southside

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville 3-1, 1-0 7A-West; Southside 1-3, 0-1

COACHES Bentonville -- Jody Grant; Southside -- Kim Dameron.

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Su'a (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145). Southside -- RB Isaac Gregory (Jr., 5-9, 180), QB George Herrell (Jr., 5-10, 165), SS Russell Key (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR Greyson York (Sr., 6-0, 170).

THE SCOOP Bentonville owns a 13-7 series advantage since 2000, including a 46-7 decision last year at Tiger Stadium. ... The last Southside win was a 10-7 decision at home in 2014. ... One word to describe Ficklin this fall is consistent. He has at least 142 yards rushing through four games and averages 149 per game. ... C.J. Brown has 15 receptions, and six of them have been for TDs, while sophomore TE Eli Brooks has scored three times out of seven receptions. ... Herrell, who threw for more than 700 yards in Southside's three nonconference games, managed only 49 yards last week. ... Gregory has 615 yards rushing this season after compiling 90 yards against Rogers.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 40, Fort Smith Southside 13

-- Henry Apple

Springdale at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Springdale 1-3, 1-0 7A-West; West 2-2, 0-1

COACHES Springdale -- Brett Hobbs; West -- Bryan Pratt

KEY PLAYERS Springdale -- ATH Ta'Jon Sparks (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR Chris Cortez (Sr., 5-10, 170), DL Tevin Tate (Sr., 6-5, 255), DE Kaden Spencer (Jr., 6-1, 240), QB Jack Pounders (So., 6-2, 180). West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165).

THE SCOOP West has won all six meetings in this series, including a 40-0 decision last year at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. ... Springdale seeks its first back-to-back wins in conference play since defeating Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers in 2018. ... Ta'Jon Sparks' 116 yards rushing last week was more than he had in the Bulldogs' three nonconference games combined. ... Cortez bounced back in a big way with six receptions for 121 yards. ... Springdale's defense rose to the occasion and forced four turnovers last week. ... Casey needs just 60 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark passing this season. ... The W0lverines have four receivers with at least 10 receptions this year -- Jaxson Brust (26), Ty Durham (24), Harris Vinson (14) and Nick Bell (11). ... West held Fayetteville to just 38 yards rushing in last week's loss.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 28, Springdale 20

-- Henry Apple

Fayetteville at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fayetteville 3-1, 1-0 7A-West; Rogers 4-0, 1-0

COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick; Rogers -- Chad Harbison

KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 210), WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-2, 190), LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 215), WR Jaison DeLamar (So., 5-8, 165). Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 185), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Tye Cunningham (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-1, 150), WR Janson Garner (Jr., 6-2, 175).

THE SCOOP The teams enter Friday's game after wins last week to open 7A-West action. Rogers ran over Fort Smith Southside 35-7, and Fayetteville handled Bentonville West 42-28. ... The Mounties have plenty of offensive weapons under second-year coach Chad Harbison, who was the offensive coordinator at Fayetteville for a brief time. ... Junior RB Jacob Jenkins is having an outstanding season with 499 yards on 58 carries (8.6 YPC) and 7 touchdowns. ... Junior QB Dane Williams is completing 76 percent of his passes (63-of-82) for 1,042 yards and 14 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. ... Rogers has a deep and talented receiving corps, led by Mabry Verser, who has 25 catches for 396 yards, Graycen Cash (14-248), Janson Garner (10-99) and Tye Cunningham (6-199). ... The Bulldogs are explosive offensively, led by junior QB Drake Lindsey, who fired 4 second-quarter touchdown passes against West. On the season, Lindsey is 88-of-140 for 1,336 yards and 13 touchdowns with just 1 interception. ... Kaylon Morris leads a dynamic corps of receivers with 31 catches for 601 yards and 5 touchdowns. Jaison DeLamar and Lach McKinney have 20 receptions each. ... Last season Fayetteville dominated the Mounties 48-13 on its way to its first conference championship in five decades.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 38, Rogers 35

-- Chip Souza

Shiloh Christian at Clarksville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Shiloh Christian 3-1, 1-0 5A-West; Clarksville 0-4, 0-1

COACHES Shiloh Christian -- Jeff Conaway; Clarksville -- Khris Buckner

KEY PLAYERS Shiloh Christian -- QB Eli Wisdom (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Bo Williams (Jr., 5-10, 190, WR Bodie Neal (Sr., 6-1, 180), LB Noah DeJarnatt (Sr., 6-0, 215), DL Thomas Reece (Sr., 6-1, 265), DL Cooper Darr, (Sr., 6-4, 265) DB Dax Widger (Jr., 5-10, 170). Clarksville -- QB Luke Siebenmorgan (Jr., 6-1, 170), RB Arthur Alvarez (Sr., 6-1, 195), OL Matt Colvin (Sr., 6-3, 310), LB Shar Paw (Sr., 5-5, 175), LB Rhett Fultz (Jr., 6-0, 200).

THE SCOOP Shiloh Christian made a successful debut in the 5A-West Conference last week, smashing Dardanelle 55-0. Clarksville was outscored at Alma 41-14. ... Saints' senior quarterback Eli Wisdom leads a high-octane offense that is averaging more than 500 yards per game. Wisdom is 71-of-111 passing for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns and has 331 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. ... Junior RB Bo Williams paces the run game with 374 yards on 71 carries (5.27 YPC) and a team-leading 9 touchdowns. ... Shiloh Christian's receivers are stellar, led by senior Bodie Neal with 29 catches for 482 yards and 5 touchdowns. Williams has 19 catches for 214 yards, and Carter Holman has 10 catches for 177 yards. ... Clarksville will operate out of the old-school Wing-T offense, which can be tough to prepare for with lots of deceptive ball-handling in a packed backfield. ... RB Arthur Alvarez leads the ground-and-pound Panthers with 65 carries for 467 yards, and he also stands out at linebacker with 34 tackles. ... Linebacker Shar Paw is a load to block and leads the team with 50 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 sacks. ... Clarksville senior OL Matt Colvin holds several D2 offers.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 48, Clarksville 12

-- Chip Souza

Alma at Farmington

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Alma 4-0, 1-0 5A-West; Farmington 2-2, 0-1

COACHES Alma -- Rusty Bush; Farmington -- J.R. Eldridge

KEY PLAYERS Alma -- QB Joe Trusty (Sr., 6-2, 215), WR Brady Noyes (Sr., 5-10, 160), DL Dakota Stallings (Sr., 5-8, 220), RB Reagan Birchfield (Sr., 5-11, 195). Farmington -- LB Cooper Gardenhire (Sr., 6-1, 5-10, 210), QB Sam Wells (Sr., 5-10, 170), DL David Stettmeir (Sr., 6-1, 265), QB Cameron Vanzant (Jr., 6-0, 180), WR Peyton Funk (Sr., 5-11, 175).

THE SCOOP Alma is 4-0 for the first time since 2014 after beating Clarksville 41-13 last week in the 5A-West Conference opener. ... Quarterback Joe Trusty threw for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 38-yard pass to Ian Rhoads. .... Farmington will attempt to carry on without junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who is expected to miss at last another four weeks after being injured in a game at Rogers. Vanzant guided Farmington to an 8-3 record last year as a sophomore. .... Defensive back Sam Wells moved to quarterback last week and threw a touchdown pass to Peyton Funk in a 21-14 loss to Harrison.

OUR TAKE Alma 28, Farmington 14

-- Rick Fires

Harrison at Prairie Grove

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Harrison 3-1, 1-0 5A-West; Prairie Grove 3-1, 1-0

COACHES Harrison -- Chris Keylon; Prairie Grove -- Danny Abshier

KEY PLAYERS Harrison -- RB Beck Jones (Sr., 5-10, 210), DB Talon Stephens (Sr. 5-8, 155), Taylor Baker (Sr., 6-3, 310), LB Tristan Thompson (Sr., 5-9, 190), QB Mason Ketterman (Jr., 6-0, 195). Prairie Grove -- OL Ryder Orr (Sr., 6-3, 275), RB Ethan Miller (Sr., 5-9, 175), RB Coner Whetsell (Sr., 5-8, 175), QB Camden Patterson (Sr., 6-0, 150), OL James Moss (Sr., 6-0, 295).

THE SCOOP Both teams opened 5A-West Conference play last week with wins. Harrison beat Farmington 21-14 while Prairie Grove topped Pea Ridge 48-31. .... Talon Stephens intercepted a pass in the end zone that led to an 80-yard scoring drive for Harrison. Stephens now has four interceptions on the season. He also blocked a field goal attempt against Farmington. .... Quarterback Mason Ketterman scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter after connecting with Caden Hinson on a 5-yard touchdown to give Harrison a 14-7 lead at halftime. ... Connor Hubbs and Ethan Miller scored three touchdowns apiece in Prairie Grove's win over Pea Ridge. .... Miller had a 50-yard run and Hubbs a 25-yard run to give the Tigers a 35-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

OUR TAKE Harrison 28, Prairie Grove 21

-- Rick Fires

FS Northside at LR Central

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Northside, 1-3, 0-1; Central 0-4, 0-1

COACHES Northside – Felix Curry; Central – George Shelton

KEY PLAYERS Northside – LB T.J. Holden (Sr., 5-10, 188), DB Josh Hardwick (Sr., 5-11, 180), DL Josh Nolan (Sr., 6-2, 225), DB Isiah Ulmer (Jr., 5-10, 184). Central – QB Adrian Bing (Jr., 5-10, 195), WR/DB Jaden Carter (So., 5-10, 170), RB Alonzo Montgomery (So., 5-7, 165), DL Cameron Smith (Sr., 6-4, 270), LB Christian Samford (Sr., 5-9, 175).

THE SCOOP Two long-time foes meet at historic Bernie Cox Field at Quigley Stadium. ... The first meeting between the two teams was 1905 in Fort Smith with the Grizzlies winning, 38-0, in sub-freezing temperatures on Thanksgiving, according to Tiger Pride by Brian Cox. ... Northside has won six of the last seven meetings between the two teams. ... Curry is in his first year as head coach at Northside. ... Shelton is in his second year as head coach at Central and his 18th year as a head coach overall after also serving as head coach at Augusta, Pine Bluff Dollarway, Watson Chapel and Dumas. ... Central has lost 15 straight games with the last win coming at Fayetteville in the first round of the 2020 Class 7A playoffs with a last-second field goal for a 17-14 win. ... Both teams opened 7A-Central play with losses; Northside, 41-10, at Bryant, and Central, 53-8, against North Little Rock. ... Central holds a 47-32-3 lead in the all-time series.

OUR TAKE Northside 35, Central 7

-- Leland Barclay

Greenwood at Greenbrier

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Greenwood, 4-1, 3-0; Greenbrier 2-2, 1-1

COACHES Greenwood – Chris Young; Greenbrier – Randy Tribble

KEY PLAYERS Greenwood – LB Logan Taylor (Sr., 6-0, 225), DL Brendan Chick (Jr., 6-3, 205), LB Eli Whitaker (Jr., 5-11, 190), DB Brady Mackey (Jr., 5-10, 170). Greenbrier – QB Kane Griffin (Jr., 5-9, 165), WR Carter McElhany (Sr., 5-8, 155) OL Eli Ruple (Sr., 6-1, 265), DE Jacob Hardgrave (Sr., 5-10, 185).

THE SCOOP Greenbrier is playing its first season in Class 6A after being moved up due to enrollment for the current two-year reclassification cycle. ... Chris Young is in his third year as the coach at Greenwood. ... Randy Tribble is in his 15th year as coach at Greenbrier, taking over in 2008 after coaching at Harding University from 1981 through 2007, including the last 14 as head coach, and is a member of the Harding University Hall of Fame. ... Greenwood was 16-0 against Greenbrier when they were previously in the 5A-West together and have not played since 2011 when Greenwood was elevated in classification the next season. ... Greenwood has outscored its three 6A-West foes this season by a 173-28 margin.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 49, Greenbrier 14

-- Leland Barclay