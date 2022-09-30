The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 29, 2022

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-21-513. Denzel Braud v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-22-482. Eddie Armstrong and Lance Huey, Individually and on Behalf of Responsible Growth Arkansas, a Ballot Question Committee v. John Thurston, in His Official Capacities as Secretary of State and Chair of the State Board of Election Commissioners; State Board of Election Commissioners; Save Arkansas From Epidemic, a Ballot Question Committee; David Burnett, Individually and as Chairman of Save Arkansas From Epidemic Ballot Question Committee; Safe and Secure Communities, a Ballot Question Committee; and Michael McCauley, Individually and as Treasurer of Safe and Secure Communities, an Original Action. Petition granted. Wood, J., concurs. Womack and Webb, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part.