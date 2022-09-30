PBSD stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Shakeholders will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Nature center plans festival

Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will hold its Wetlands & Wildlife Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Formerly "Boo on the Bayou," this event is focused on conservation work, outdoor skills, and activities, according to a news release.

There will be games, candy, food trucks, door prizes, hunting/cooking demonstrations, and other events. Activities and information for all skill levels will be available.

"Come see all we have to offer this Halloween weekend," a spokesman said. No registration required. Details: (870) 534-0010 or visit the website at https://www.agfc.com/en/

Grider Field museum sets 1940's event

The Grider Field Aviation Museum invites the community to a 1940's USO event from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 15. The event will be held at an original World War II hangar at Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter.

Music will be provided by the Pine Bluff Community Band, Port City Blues Band, and White Hall School Jazz Band. Mark McElroy will be the emcee. White Hall Scout Troop 391 will present the colors and Susan Harris will sing the National Anthem. Refreshments will be available at 1940's prices. Participants may have photos taken with a restored WWII PT-19, the type of plane used at Grider Field to train pilots for the Army Air Corps.

The museum board will introduce people to plans to turn the last U.S. Army Air Corps WWII Barracks at Grider Field into an aviation museum. The roof and siding have been restored and work is needed on the inside to exhibit memorabilia.

Webinar to discuss cyber safety

A free financial education webinar will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 titled "Avoiding Identity Theft & Staying Cyber-Safe."

The Arkansas Financial Education Commission, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will host the event, according to a news release.

This webinar will discuss current threats to consumers, identifying potential "bad actors" and the 10 best practices for staying cyber-safe. The presenter will be Lee Watson, founder and chief executive officer of the Forge Institute.

Attendance is free, but registration is required at the following link: https://www.arfinancialed.org/copy-of-finanacial-wellness-webinar-s.