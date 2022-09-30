Super Quiz: “A” in Science

1. The mass of air surrounding Earth.

2. An increase in the rate at which something happens, changes or grows.

3. A chemical substance with a pH value of less than 7.

4. The fossilized resin from pine trees.

5. To take in a gas, liquid or other substance.

6. Any of the small rocky celestial bodies found especially between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

7. A change in a plant or animal that makes it better able to live in a particular place or situation.

8. An enclosed area where birds are kept.

9. A layer of earth or rock that contains water or that water can pass through.

ANSWERS:

1. Atmosphere

2. Acceleration

3. Acid

4. Amber

5. Absorb

6. Asteroids

7. Adaptation

8. Aviary

9. Aquifer