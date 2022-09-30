Super Quiz: “A” in Science

1. The mass of air surrounding Earth.
2. An increase in the rate at which something happens, changes or grows.
3. A chemical substance with a pH value of less than 7.
4. The fossilized resin from pine trees.
5. To take in a gas, liquid or other substance.
6. Any of the small rocky celestial bodies found especially between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
7. A change in a plant or animal that makes it better able to live in a particular place or situation.
8. An enclosed area where birds are kept.
9. A layer of earth or rock that contains water or that water can pass through.
ANSWERS:
1. Atmosphere
2. Acceleration
3. Acid
4. Amber
5. Absorb
6. Asteroids
7. Adaptation
8. Aviary
9. Aquifer