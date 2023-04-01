Decatur deposits $2 million in new account

DECATUR -- The city has received $2 million in Arkansas Economic Development Commission funds and expects to receive more soon.

Mayor Bob Tharp to City Council members during a meeting March 20 that he had gone to the county courthouse and met with the comptroller of the county, who handed him a check for $2 million.

"Now we have a check for $2 million. And the choice was whether to leave it in the safe until [April 10] or gather you together and give [Recorder/Treasurer Kim Wilkins] authorization to open up a brand new account to start putting this money in and start collecting the interest on $2 million."

Council members voted to give Wilkins authorization to open a new special checking account to deposit the $2 million. Now, the city will collect interest on the funds before they are used for city projects.

The city expects to receive additional funds soon.

"And we're still waiting on the million that we will get from the state and that hasn't come in yet," Tharp said, "but we will be receiving that."

All of this money is expected to be used for the new Decatur West Water line expansion.