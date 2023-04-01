Sections
Mullings surpasses 200 feet at Stanford Invitational

by Bob Holt | Today at 3:04 p.m.
Arkansas discus thrower Ralford Mullings competes at the Stanford Invitational on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Stanford, Calif.

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas sophomore Ralford Mullings won the Stanford Invitational discus with a throw of 200 feet, 5 inches on Friday at Cobb Track and Angell Field.

Mullings, a transfer from Arizona State, became the second Arkansas thrower to surpass 200 feet and now ranks No. 2 on the UA all-time list. He trails the school record of 205-4 set in 1982 by Scott Lofquist.

Arkansas senior Jordan West finished fourth with a throw of 178-0, his best season opener and No. 6 on the UA’s all-time list.

In women’s competition at the Texas Relays on Friday, the Arkansas women’s sprint medley relay team of Ashanti Denton, Joanne Reid, Rosey Effiong and Britton Wilson ran a school-record 3 minutes, 41.51 seconds to take second.

The previous Arkansas record of 3:42.36 was set during a Texas Relays victory in 2015.

Texas won the race in a collegiate and meet record of 3:36.10, bettering the previous mark of 3:38.93 set by Texas A&M in 2022.

Racing at the Stanford Invitational on Friday, Arkansas sophomore Laura Taborda set a career best of 9:54.59 to place third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She moved to No. 6 on the UA all-time list.

