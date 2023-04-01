Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:15 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44%)
MEET 147-484 (30.4%)
LEE'S LOCK Into Love in the first
BEST BET Favorite Outlaw in the 11th
LONG SHOT Federal Judge in the fourth
CONFIDENCE RATINGS
****confident choice
***plenty to like
**things to like
*educated guess
1 Purse $110,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight
INTO LOVE*** was likely best in a troubled second-place finish three weeks back, and she is battle-tested in some strong maiden races. BEAUTIFUL BOLT broke last and raced wide in a deceptive fifth-place debut, and her connections are having an outstanding meeting. CHANISA has a series of encouraging breezes at Houston, and trainer Steve Asmussen knows how to win with first-time starters.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
3 Into LoveSaezJones8-5
8 Beautiful BoltJuarezHartman4-1
5 ChanisaGaffalioneAsmussen9-2
6 Mary's BoonPedrozaRobertson6-1
9 First LoveTorresDeVaux8-1
1 Sharp AttitudeQuinonezOwens12-1
2 Goddess of WarArrietaLund12-1
4 PenzigMichelOrtiz15-1
7 Luv MapMurphyMurphy20-1
2 Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming
ONE WAY OR ANOTHER** has raced well as a three-time beaten favorite at the meeting, and she appears to be the controlling speed under new and winning rider Rafael Bejarano. GRAMERCY PARK contested the pace in a strong runner-up finish against similar, and she is lightly raced and improving. CHAI TEA is the best finisher in a field that should produce an honest pace.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
5 One Way Or AnotherBejaranoMorse2-1
3 Gramercy ParkSantanaOrtiz3-1
4 Chai TeaHarrCline4-1
7 Pattern BetGaffalioneMoquett5-1
9 Hamazing DebateGonzalezGonzalez8-1
1 Mocha KissBaileyStuart15-1
8 Choctaw CharliePusacChleborad15-1
10 Five QueensEramiaSouza20-1
6 She's StormingJordanHewitt20-1
2 OochieBorelBorel30-1
3 Purse $125,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance
HYPERSPORT*** has lost a late lead in consecutive second-place finishes behind two talented fillies, and this may be a softer spot for this speedy sprinter. VIOLENT POINT is the speed draw closest to the rail, and she is a seven-time winner with strong connections. SILVIA was forwardly placed before finishing second behind a razor sharp winner, and she keeps top rider Ricardo Santana Jr.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
8 HypersportSaezMason9-5
2 Violent PointTorresDiodoro2-1
3 SilviaSantanaVan Berg5-1
7 Rollin ChromeCabreraDavis9-2
6 Thunders RocknrollPedrozaRobertson12-1
5 RibbonsinherhairGallardoRobertson15-1
4 OsiriaCastilloMott15-1
1 Je Suis RapideBaileyKing20-1
4 Purse $110,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight
FEDERAL JUDGE** has nine weeks of good looking breezes leading up to his debut, and he has a win early pedigree and a high percentage trainer-rider team. RUNAWAY JACK has had to overcome a slow start in three second-place finishes, while earning Beyer figures above par for the classification. MIRACLE WORKER was beaten a neck in a sharp debut, despite having some traffic problems nearing the stretch run.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
6 Federal JudgeSantanaBrisset8-1
3 Runaway JackPedrozaRobertson8-5
7 Miracle WorkerPratCox7-5
5 SpeakinofthedevilGaffalioneAsmussen5-1
2 KingmakerBejaranoMoquett12-1
8 CycloneJordanPuhl15-1
1 ZambeziAsmussenAsmussen20-1
4 P R Call Me MaybeGallardoWestermann30-1
6 Purse $110,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight
NGALA*** broke a tad slow and raced wide in a fast-closing second-place debut, and she switches to a world class rider. NEXT THURSDAY has finished a clear second in both of her races, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. ALOHA BABY is making her first start for a trainer that wins with this kind, and she picks up the leading rider.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
6 NgalaPratMoquett9-5
5 Next ThursdayGarciaMorse2-1
11 Aloha BabyTorresWitt6-1
1 Magnolia MaeCabreraVance10-1
2 Sassy LassBaileyMcBride8-1
9 Miss DoubleSantanaAltamirano12-1
4 Delta MoonPusacChleborad12-1
8 Princess HadleySaezDixon20-1
7 Arden ArBorelBorel20-1
10 Melania TGallardoTranquilino30-1
3 Greer CrossingHarrRoberts50-1
7 Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming
GAR HOLE** has won 6 of 9 races at Oaklawn, including two restricted stakes, and he possesses excellent speed and drew a favorable post. STRAIGHT NO CHASER is back on Lasix following a graded stake-placed finish at Santa Anita, and he is also quick and picks up Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez. OSBOURNE impressively defeated entry-level allowance runners two races back and may not have cared for the wet footing when second-best last month.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
8 Gar HoleSantanaOrtiz3-1
6 Straight No ChaserVelazquezBlacker7-5
4 OsbourneBejaranoMoquett5-2
3 ChipofftheoldblockEramiaLauer10-1
5 Much BetterAsmussenAsmussen12-1
2 Sir WellingtonPedrozaRobertson15-1
7 RuggsGaffalioneMoquett20-1
1 MowinsJordanLauer30-1
9 Purse $110,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight
NIGHT EFFECT** has been training like a colt with a nice future, and he drew a good two-turn post position, and he is treated with Lasix. SEEKING UNITY has been forwardly placed in three consecutive second-place finishes, and the two-time beaten favorite switches to Flavien Prat. ROUTE RUNNER finished fifth in a key two-turn maiden race when making his first start after a layoff, and his subsequent breezes are encouraging.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
1 Night EffectGarciaMott12-1
5 Seeking UnityPratMcPeek2-1
8 Route RunnerGaffalioneAsmussen7-2
10 Quality ChicTorresMcPeek9-2
9 Manta ReyDe La CruzHaran8-1
4 Game KeeperAsmussenLukas6-1
6 Tahoe RunPedrozaRobertson12-1
7 War RascalJordanDeville15-1
3 JuilliardBazeHobby15-1
2 Auto GlideCastilloAsmussen15-1
11 Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance
FAVORITE OUTLAW*** finished a strong second behind an odds-on winner, while five lengths clear of third in a promising 2023 debut. GO WEST possesses excellent early speed, and he has earned two big Beyer figures in consecutive races. EMERALD FOREST had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when beaten a neck in a starter allowance at Fair Grounds.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
12 Favorite OutlawArrietaHartman2-1
1 Go WestGutierrezCalhoun3-1
7 Emerald ForestRodriguezDiodoro5-1
2 BreslauDe La CruzContreras6-1
5 UltimateTorresMartin10-1
9 Absolute ChaosCastilloDiVito12-1
4 Dr. PerryGaffalioneAsmussen15-1
3 Summer in MalibuCourtVance15-1
8 Rider's SpecialAsmussenAsmussen20-1
10 IgnitisSaezLukas30-1
6 Tapit's SpiritCabreraVillafranco30-1
11 ExxelBazeLund30-1
13 Purse $125,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance
FIFTY CENT DOLLARS** had a three-race winning streak this winter, and he is taking on entry-level allowance runners following a competitive frontrunning effort against starter allowance foes. KNOCKER DOWN finished third behind two talented sprinters in a useful tuneup, and he may be good enough now to carry his speed this far. BACK RING LUCK raced close to the pace in a third-place finish at nine furlongs, and he is a logical threat at one-mile.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
2 Fifty Cent DollarsJuarezHartman3-1
1 Knocker DownGerouxCox5-2
6 Back Ring LuckCastilloJacobson9-2
11 EffiencyPratHollendorfer6-1
13 Conspiracy FactBejaranoCompton10-1
4 Mr. ThunderstruckGonzalezVon Hemel10-1
9 Tonka WarriorPedrozaRobertson12-1
14 Charter OakArrietaVance15-1
12 Megan's HonorArrietaBecker15-1
7 Costa TerraGaffalioneAsmussen12-1
3 Lord CaptainTorresAmoss15-1
8 OutlierSaezCash20-1
5 MamzoojSantanaPeitz20-1
10 Emerald ExpressGarciaMorse30-1