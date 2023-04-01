Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:15 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44%)

MEET 147-484 (30.4%)

LEE'S LOCK Into Love in the first

BEST BET Favorite Outlaw in the 11th

LONG SHOT Federal Judge in the fourth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $110,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

INTO LOVE*** was likely best in a troubled second-place finish three weeks back, and she is battle-tested in some strong maiden races. BEAUTIFUL BOLT broke last and raced wide in a deceptive fifth-place debut, and her connections are having an outstanding meeting. CHANISA has a series of encouraging breezes at Houston, and trainer Steve Asmussen knows how to win with first-time starters.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Into LoveSaezJones8-5

8 Beautiful BoltJuarezHartman4-1

5 ChanisaGaffalioneAsmussen9-2

6 Mary's BoonPedrozaRobertson6-1

9 First LoveTorresDeVaux8-1

1 Sharp AttitudeQuinonezOwens12-1

2 Goddess of WarArrietaLund12-1

4 PenzigMichelOrtiz15-1

7 Luv MapMurphyMurphy20-1

2 Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER** has raced well as a three-time beaten favorite at the meeting, and she appears to be the controlling speed under new and winning rider Rafael Bejarano. GRAMERCY PARK contested the pace in a strong runner-up finish against similar, and she is lightly raced and improving. CHAI TEA is the best finisher in a field that should produce an honest pace.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 One Way Or AnotherBejaranoMorse2-1

3 Gramercy ParkSantanaOrtiz3-1

4 Chai TeaHarrCline4-1

7 Pattern BetGaffalioneMoquett5-1

9 Hamazing DebateGonzalezGonzalez8-1

1 Mocha KissBaileyStuart15-1

8 Choctaw CharliePusacChleborad15-1

10 Five QueensEramiaSouza20-1

6 She's StormingJordanHewitt20-1

2 OochieBorelBorel30-1

3 Purse $125,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

HYPERSPORT*** has lost a late lead in consecutive second-place finishes behind two talented fillies, and this may be a softer spot for this speedy sprinter. VIOLENT POINT is the speed draw closest to the rail, and she is a seven-time winner with strong connections. SILVIA was forwardly placed before finishing second behind a razor sharp winner, and she keeps top rider Ricardo Santana Jr.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 HypersportSaezMason9-5

2 Violent PointTorresDiodoro2-1

3 SilviaSantanaVan Berg5-1

7 Rollin ChromeCabreraDavis9-2

6 Thunders RocknrollPedrozaRobertson12-1

5 RibbonsinherhairGallardoRobertson15-1

4 OsiriaCastilloMott15-1

1 Je Suis RapideBaileyKing20-1

4 Purse $110,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

FEDERAL JUDGE** has nine weeks of good looking breezes leading up to his debut, and he has a win early pedigree and a high percentage trainer-rider team. RUNAWAY JACK has had to overcome a slow start in three second-place finishes, while earning Beyer figures above par for the classification. MIRACLE WORKER was beaten a neck in a sharp debut, despite having some traffic problems nearing the stretch run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Federal JudgeSantanaBrisset8-1

3 Runaway JackPedrozaRobertson8-5

7 Miracle WorkerPratCox7-5

5 SpeakinofthedevilGaffalioneAsmussen5-1

2 KingmakerBejaranoMoquett12-1

8 CycloneJordanPuhl15-1

1 ZambeziAsmussenAsmussen20-1

4 P R Call Me MaybeGallardoWestermann30-1

6 Purse $110,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

NGALA*** broke a tad slow and raced wide in a fast-closing second-place debut, and she switches to a world class rider. NEXT THURSDAY has finished a clear second in both of her races, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. ALOHA BABY is making her first start for a trainer that wins with this kind, and she picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 NgalaPratMoquett9-5

5 Next ThursdayGarciaMorse2-1

11 Aloha BabyTorresWitt6-1

1 Magnolia MaeCabreraVance10-1

2 Sassy LassBaileyMcBride8-1

9 Miss DoubleSantanaAltamirano12-1

4 Delta MoonPusacChleborad12-1

8 Princess HadleySaezDixon20-1

7 Arden ArBorelBorel20-1

10 Melania TGallardoTranquilino30-1

3 Greer CrossingHarrRoberts50-1

7 Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

GAR HOLE** has won 6 of 9 races at Oaklawn, including two restricted stakes, and he possesses excellent speed and drew a favorable post. STRAIGHT NO CHASER is back on Lasix following a graded stake-placed finish at Santa Anita, and he is also quick and picks up Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez. OSBOURNE impressively defeated entry-level allowance runners two races back and may not have cared for the wet footing when second-best last month.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Gar HoleSantanaOrtiz3-1

6 Straight No ChaserVelazquezBlacker7-5

4 OsbourneBejaranoMoquett5-2

3 ChipofftheoldblockEramiaLauer10-1

5 Much BetterAsmussenAsmussen12-1

2 Sir WellingtonPedrozaRobertson15-1

7 RuggsGaffalioneMoquett20-1

1 MowinsJordanLauer30-1

9 Purse $110,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

NIGHT EFFECT** has been training like a colt with a nice future, and he drew a good two-turn post position, and he is treated with Lasix. SEEKING UNITY has been forwardly placed in three consecutive second-place finishes, and the two-time beaten favorite switches to Flavien Prat. ROUTE RUNNER finished fifth in a key two-turn maiden race when making his first start after a layoff, and his subsequent breezes are encouraging.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Night EffectGarciaMott12-1

5 Seeking UnityPratMcPeek2-1

8 Route RunnerGaffalioneAsmussen7-2

10 Quality ChicTorresMcPeek9-2

9 Manta ReyDe La CruzHaran8-1

4 Game KeeperAsmussenLukas6-1

6 Tahoe RunPedrozaRobertson12-1

7 War RascalJordanDeville15-1

3 JuilliardBazeHobby15-1

2 Auto GlideCastilloAsmussen15-1

11 Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

FAVORITE OUTLAW*** finished a strong second behind an odds-on winner, while five lengths clear of third in a promising 2023 debut. GO WEST possesses excellent early speed, and he has earned two big Beyer figures in consecutive races. EMERALD FOREST had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when beaten a neck in a starter allowance at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Favorite OutlawArrietaHartman2-1

1 Go WestGutierrezCalhoun3-1

7 Emerald ForestRodriguezDiodoro5-1

2 BreslauDe La CruzContreras6-1

5 UltimateTorresMartin10-1

9 Absolute ChaosCastilloDiVito12-1

4 Dr. PerryGaffalioneAsmussen15-1

3 Summer in MalibuCourtVance15-1

8 Rider's SpecialAsmussenAsmussen20-1

10 IgnitisSaezLukas30-1

6 Tapit's SpiritCabreraVillafranco30-1

11 ExxelBazeLund30-1

13 Purse $125,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

FIFTY CENT DOLLARS** had a three-race winning streak this winter, and he is taking on entry-level allowance runners following a competitive frontrunning effort against starter allowance foes. KNOCKER DOWN finished third behind two talented sprinters in a useful tuneup, and he may be good enough now to carry his speed this far. BACK RING LUCK raced close to the pace in a third-place finish at nine furlongs, and he is a logical threat at one-mile.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Fifty Cent DollarsJuarezHartman3-1

1 Knocker DownGerouxCox5-2

6 Back Ring LuckCastilloJacobson9-2

11 EffiencyPratHollendorfer6-1

13 Conspiracy FactBejaranoCompton10-1

4 Mr. ThunderstruckGonzalezVon Hemel10-1

9 Tonka WarriorPedrozaRobertson12-1

14 Charter OakArrietaVance15-1

12 Megan's HonorArrietaBecker15-1

7 Costa TerraGaffalioneAsmussen12-1

3 Lord CaptainTorresAmoss15-1

8 OutlierSaezCash20-1

5 MamzoojSantanaPeitz20-1

10 Emerald ExpressGarciaMorse30-1