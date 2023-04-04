2024 Men's NCAA Tournament Odds: Duke, UConn are Early Favorites to cut Down the Nets

While UConn has just cut down the nets in Houston as the 2023 national champions, the oddsmakers are already projecting which school will win next years mens NCAA title. The Huskies are tied for the third best odds at +1500 and if they win again in 2024, theyd become the first school to repeat as champions since Florida won back-to-back titles in 2006-2007.
As for the favorites to win March Madness in 2024, Duke has the best odds at +1000. The Blue Devils already know freshman stars Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor are set to return for their sophomore season under soon-to-be second-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Add in an impressive class of incoming freshmen committed to Duke and it shouldnt be that big of a surprise to see the ACC blue blood program sitting on top of the odds.
Two other storied programs round out the Top 3 with Kentucky listed at +1200 and Kansas tied with the Huskies at +1500. Marquette and Purdue close out the Top 5 with odds of +1600 and +1800.
Keep in mind, with coaching changes, players declaring for the NBA draft and the increasingly popular transfer portal, a lot of these odds will change significantly during the college basketball offseason.
2024 NCAA Mens National Championship Odds
Duke +1000
Kentucky +1200
Kansas +1500
UConn +1500
Marquette +1600
Purdue +1800
North Carolina +2000
Alabama +2000
Arizona +2000
Michigan State +2000
Houston +2200
Creighton +2200
Texas +2500
USC +2500
UCLA +2500
Gonzaga +2500
Arkansas +2500
Tennessee +2800
Baylor +2800
Miami +3000
Michigan +3500
Villanova +4000
TCU +4500
Xavier +4500
Virginia +5000
Saint Marys +5000
Oregon +5000
Texas A&M +5500
Ohio State +5500
Auburn +5500
San Diego State +6000
Florida Atlantic +6000
Illinois +6000
Indiana +7000
Memphis +7000
Iowa State +8000
Rutgers +8000
Oklahoma State +9000
West Virginia +9000
Maryland +9000
Texas Tech +10000
Florida +10000
Kansas State +10000
Wisconsin +10000
Saint Johns +10000
Providence +10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.