2024 Men's NCAA Tournament Odds: Duke, UConn are Early Favorites to cut Down the Nets

While UConn has just cut down the nets in Houston as the 2023 national champions, the oddsmakers are already projecting which school will win next years mens NCAA title. The Huskies are tied for the third best odds at +1500 and if they win again in 2024, theyd become the first school to repeat as champions since Florida won back-to-back titles in 2006-2007.

As for the favorites to win March Madness in 2024, Duke has the best odds at +1000. The Blue Devils already know freshman stars Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor are set to return for their sophomore season under soon-to-be second-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Add in an impressive class of incoming freshmen committed to Duke and it shouldnt be that big of a surprise to see the ACC blue blood program sitting on top of the odds.

Two other storied programs round out the Top 3 with Kentucky listed at +1200 and Kansas tied with the Huskies at +1500. Marquette and Purdue close out the Top 5 with odds of +1600 and +1800.

Keep in mind, with coaching changes, players declaring for the NBA draft and the increasingly popular transfer portal, a lot of these odds will change significantly during the college basketball offseason.

2024 NCAA Mens National Championship Odds

Duke +1000

Kentucky +1200

Kansas +1500

UConn +1500

Marquette +1600

Purdue +1800

North Carolina +2000

Alabama +2000

Arizona +2000

Michigan State +2000

Houston +2200

Creighton +2200

Texas +2500

USC +2500

UCLA +2500

Gonzaga +2500

Arkansas +2500

Tennessee +2800

Baylor +2800

Miami +3000

Michigan +3500

Villanova +4000

TCU +4500

Xavier +4500

Virginia +5000

Saint Marys +5000

Oregon +5000

Texas A&M +5500

Ohio State +5500

Auburn +5500

San Diego State +6000

Florida Atlantic +6000

Illinois +6000

Indiana +7000

Memphis +7000

Iowa State +8000

Rutgers +8000

Oklahoma State +9000

West Virginia +9000

Maryland +9000

Texas Tech +10000

Florida +10000

Kansas State +10000

Wisconsin +10000

Saint Johns +10000

Providence +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.