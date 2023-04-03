Pine Bluff’s Hidden Figures honors the contributions of 12 local women

Editor's note: This is part two of a two-part series.

Women's History Month is a celebration of women's contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987. Last week, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and the city of Pine Bluff recognized 12 women during the city's Hidden Figures Women's Celebration. Six of the women were highlighted in Sunday's Pine Bluff Commercial, and the remaining six are presented today.

The 12 women honored were Girtha Adway, Donna Dial, Dr. Martha Flowers, Mary Ann Lee, Etoyle Kirby Mouser, Haley J. Norris, Dr. Margaret Denise Boyd-Owens, Trisha Shank, Margaret Smith, Kim Jones Sneed, Thedora Clemmons Trammell and Dr. Margarette Williams.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Lady Lions basketball team was also recognized for their accomplishments during the event.

Dr. Margaret Denise Boyd-Owens

Affectionately called by many as "Dr. M.B.O.," Boyd-Owens was born in Chicago to the parents of Mr. John C. Hatchett and Ms. Virginia Boyd. Dr. Margaret Boyd-Owens is married to Mr. Wallace Owens Sr. They have been married 28 years and have five children, Wallace Jr., Jefferey, Susan, Jamesha and Virginia, and 14 grandchildren. She is an active member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Humphrey where she has served as deacon, choir director Deaconess, Sunday School secretary and assistant church clerk. Both she and her husband reside in Pine Bluff.

Dr. Boyd-Owens is passionate about education and has earned her educational achievements from several colleges and universities.

She is an honor graduate from Humphrey High School and went on to receive her bachelor of arts in speech communications and minor in English education from UAPB.

She continued her education at the University of Phoenix; where she earned her master's in business administration. She later acquired additional studies in educational psychology from Capella University.

Dr. Boyd-Owens has also earned her doctorate in theology with an emphasis in hermeneutics from GMOR Theological Institute in Houston.

In 2018, Dr. Boyd-Owens earned her doctoral degree in leadership administration in higher education from Jackson State University.

Dr. Boyd-Owens has worked diligently in the educational profession for more than 30 years. She has devoted the latter 18 years to higher education and the last five to higher education administration. In 2020, she launched and implemented the new consulting services, M.B. 2. O. "Moving Barriers 2 Opportunities, Consulting Services, LLC."

In addition, she is the owner and executive director of D Virtuous Divas' Boutique in Pine Bluff. She is also the founder and operation officer of Owens' Open Pantry, a service feeding students and the homeless. Her heart for the community is evidenced by her affiliations with several civic and community organizations.

"I am sincerely humbled to be among the chosen vessels, the phenomenal women who were awarded," she said."As an entrepreneur, educator, community champion and consultant from our great city, Pine Bluff, I am elated to help enhance the vision and fruition of positive possibilities and productive products of Pine Bluff.

"With this torch, it is evident, that we are neon blinking lights -- shining and supporting the spotlight of others and their contributions in our city and state, as well as abroad."

Trisha Shank

Shank is the owner of Deja Vu Upscale Consignment in Watson Chapel. She started Deja Vu in 2012 after leaving the corporate world. Deja Vu is a women's consignment store that specializes in brand-name clothing, handbags, shoes and jewelry.

She co-founded the Pine Bluff Small Business Association in 2016 to teach the public about the importance of shopping locally and keeping one's money where one's house is. The association also promotes small businesses through social media, meet and greets, and monthly lunches and breakfasts.

Her most recent endeavor is that she is attending UA-Pulaski Technical College and will graduate with an associate's degree in baking and pastry arts this May. Her future plans include having a tea and sandwich shop inside her boutique and a special events food truck.

She is married to her best friend, Greg Shank and has two children, Julia and Roger. She is a member of The School of Self-Image, 3D Bunco Divas and New Life Church.

Margaret Smith

Smith was born on April 28, 1958, in a small town named Ladd. She is the youngest of 10 children born to Susie Elizabeth and Virgil Young. She later became a mother of her own and gave birth to four children: Elijah, Ahmad, Gayla and Omar. Margaret was a supervisor for a local newspaper for 12 years but needed a change.

She began baking designer cakes and with extra batter and wanted to see how cupcakes would work in Pine Bluff. This led to the creation of Unique Cakes, where she now has 35 unique flavors. Not only does she make cupcakes but she has wedding cakes, baby shower cakes, birthday cakes and more. She said she believes God has blessed her with the most amazing people that are not just customers but people who have been with her from the very beginning.

Kimberly R. Jones Sneed

Sneed is a native of St. Louis, Mo., and has more than 35 years of experience in public relations, advertising and broadcast and print journalism. She is the daughter of the late Bishop Samuel Lee Jones and Evangelist Beverly Ann Jones, who served as pastor of Grace Apostolic Faith Church in Pine Bluff for 23 years. She currently serves as a minister at Pleasant View Ministries Church in Pine Bluff. Sneed received a bachelor of science degree in mass communications in 1984 from Lindenwood College – now known as Lindenwood University – in St. Charles, Mo. She received additional training in business management and technology from UAPB and Southeast Arkansas College.

Sneed has been a radio personality at stations in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. During her career in radio, she interviewed numerous Gospel music artists including Grammy Award Winners Smokie Norful, Marvin Winans, Karen Clark Sheard and Grammy Award nominees Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Dorothy Norwood just to name a few. She has served as director of the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Inc. since July 2018. She previously served as a business editor and regional editor for the Pine Bluff Commercial and now serves as freelance writer for the paper.

Sneed is the president/CEO of Stuff In The Bluff, an advertising, marketing and promotions company. She is also the founder/publisher of www.StuffintheBluff.com, a website that focuses on community news, cultural events and urban entertainment. A trailblazer in her community, she became the first African American director of marketing and communications for the Economic Development Alliance of Jefferson County in 1999. She was also named the first Black communications manager for the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

Sneed serves her community diligently through various other committees and community involvements. She has one daughter, Le'Annah Michelle Sneed, who received her bachelor of science degree in human development and family studies from UAPB in December 2017.

"It is a dream come true to be one of the honorees of the City of Pine Bluff's Inaugural Women's Hidden Figures Celebration. This lets me know that my hard work and dedication to my community has not been in vain," said Sneed. "There were many times that I felt like giving up on my vision and business but I kept the faith and continued to persevere thanks to the Lord, my family, friends and dedicated clients, who have supported me throughout these past 20 years."

Thedora Clemmons Trammell

Trammell was born on May 18, 1932, to John Standford and Lettie Clemmons in Almyra. As the youngest of seven children, she was responsible for helping with household chores. At the age of 14, she moved to Pine Bluff to attend J.C. Corbin School, a private co-educational high school, located on the campus of Arkansas AM&N College. At 17, she met and fell in love with Clincy Trammell Jr., an Arkansas AM&N College chemistry major.

With a husband and two small children, she enrolled as a college freshman at AM&N and decided to leave college after the birth of her third child to pursue training for her license to practice cosmetology.

To help pay for her cosmetology courses, her husband took on a job remodeling the house of the president of the college. Trammell took on several jobs: ironing clothes for the president and his family and working part-time in the beauty shop of her sister-in-law at Clemmons Beauty and Barber. After completing her cosmetology training at Jefferson Collingsworth Beauty School, she gained experience working in several beauty shops and gained experience in what would become her primary career. She later went on to open up her own beauty shop attached to one side of her house. She determined that working for herself was the best way to build a future for her family. Her beauty shop quickly grew with customers and she attended local, state and national cosmetology meetings to learn the newest and best methods for hair. She was the first Black beautician in Pine Bluff to begin giving perms.

Together she and her husband started Trammell's Beauty and Supply Inc. One business grew to three businesses and birthed the opening of Trammell's Boutique, a clothing store that exclusively sold women's clothing.

Trammell's Inc., which included the three entities, became one of the largest and most successful Black-owned and operated family businesses in Pine Bluff and the state. She is prided for being an excellent beautician, a businesswoman, a mother of three, and a grandmother. Her legacy will forever be part of Pine Bluff's history.

Her award was received by her oldest daughter Rosemary Norman.

Dr. Margarette Williams

Williams is a wife, mother, businesswoman, Christian educator, motivational speaker, and speech language pathologist. She is married to Lewis Williams and their family includes two daughters, two sons-in-law, and five grandchildren. Dr. Margarette Williams is president and CEO of LEAPS Initiatives, LLC, she is currently operating the Ephesus Christian Bookstore & Heritage Fashions Boutique, and she manages Sharper Image Barber and Styling Salon, which contracts with independent barbers and stylists.

Her newest business venture, called Transformational Consultants Institute, is located at 901 West Sixth Ave. It's a nonprofit that offers congregations, businesses, educators, and community consultant services. In 2018, she also launched the Behind the Veil Expository Teaching & Writing Ministry Lunch & Learn Class. She coins it "Chit Chat & Chew with Dr. Margarette."

Dr. Williams earned a doctorate of education in higher education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and she is a 2013 graduate of Trinity Theological Seminary, receiving a doctorate in ministry leadership. She served as director of ministries and Christian education at New St. Hurricane MBC and as president of the Woman's Auxiliary of the Regular St. Marion District Association of Pine Bluff.

Dr. Williams is also an accomplished writer, publishing various articles and lessons on the Christian life. Her first is entitled "Honor to the Great Head of the Church: A Transformational Model for Church Leadership, Administration, and Management."

Finally, in 2022, Dr. Williams was elected to serve as District 6 Justice of the Peace for Jefferson County, where she is working to make life better for all her constituents.

"The opportunity to receive recognition for years of service to the community was heartfelt and appreciated," said Williams. "Living in a city of so many accomplished women of value and worth, I am grateful to have been a part of this prestigious new focus on women in Pine Bluff."

To wrap up the evening the UAPB Lady Lions Women's Basketball Team was recognized for their winning basketball season and competing in the 2023 SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament.