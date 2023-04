On this week's episode Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas breakdown Kyle Larson's NASCAR Cup win at Richmond and Josh Berry's performance substituting for the injured Chase Elliott. Then, Daniel shares audio from Stewart Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe as he previews this weekend's dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

