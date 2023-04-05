PREP ROUNDUP: High school baseball and softball

BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 16, COSSATOT RIVER 2 Dax Goff was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 4 runs driven in a rout for Booneville (8-4, 5-0 3A-4). Peyton Tatum, who struck out 8 batters in 4 innings, had 2 hits and 3 RBI, and both Brooks Herrera and Jace Washburn had two hits each for the Bearcats. Matt Obar added a home run as well for Booneville.

SOFTBALL

BAPTIST PREP 12, PERRYVILLE 1 Addison Highfill had 4 hits, 3 of which were singles, 3 runs batted in and a home run for Baptist Prep (7-2, 2-0 3A-5), which remained unblemished in league play.

BOONEVILLE 10, COSSATOT RIVER 0 Lexi Franklin, Presley Walker and Ellie Smith all had two hits as Booneville (9-5, 4-1 3A-4) cruised. Roni Tillery had three runs batted in for the Lady Bearcats.

CABOT 6, BRYANT 4 Emma Scales and Alyssa Duncan belted out two hits each, and Emily Whitman drilled a home run to boost Cabot (10-0, 4-0 6A-Central). Akayla Barnard struck out six for the Lady Panthers. Abby Gentry went 4 for 4 with a home run for Bryant (6-1, 3-1).

CONCORD 12, BRADFORD 0 Kately Cornett, Brianna McPike and Lexi Cannon all had two hits apiece to help Concord (12-4) run past the Lady Eagles. McPike, who also recorded 14 strikeouts in six innings, and Breanna Jones also drove in two runs each for the Lady Pirates.

GUY-PERKINS 16, NEMO VISTA 6 Katie Henry blasted a home run and drove in four runs in a 10-run victory for Guy-Perkins (4-2, 4-2 1A-4). McKenna Bradford and Analee Baker both had two hits, and Alexis Passmore walked 3 and struck out 3 in 6 innings for the Lady Thunderbirds.

IZARD COUNTY 16, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 10 Makensie Yancey was 4 for 5 with a home run in a high-scoring outing for Izard County (6-3, 3-3 2A-2). Abbie Gilbert was 3 for 5 with a home run and three runs driven in, and Quinn Johnson delivered two hits, including a home run, and three RBI for the Lady Cougars. Johnson also struck out seven batters.

SACRED HEART 11, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 1 Emerson Hoelzeman scored three runs, and Emma Dold sent a pair of runners home for Sacred Heart (3-4, 2-3 1A-4) in its win. Ayla Hoelzeman picked up the victory on the mound after allowing 4 hits and 3 walks while striking out 6 in 6 innings for the Lady Knights.

STUTTGART 4, MONTICELLO 0 (8 INN.) Emma Banks struck out 21 batters in a no-hitter for Stuttgart (9-7, 4-0 4A-8), which won in extra innings. Banks and Addie Seyller both had two hits for the Lady Ricebirds.

MONDAY'S LATE ROUNDUPS

BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 10, POTTSVILLE 4 Dax Goff hit his sixth home run of the season to power Booneville (7-4). Goff, along with Brooks Herrera, Peyton Tatum and William Daniel, all finished with two hits each for the Bearcats.

CONWAY 10, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 1 Preston Prock smacked a home run and finished with three runs driven in for Conway (13-4, 5-0 6A-Central), which cruised past the Tigers. Six pitchers also combined to hold Little Rock Central (7-8, 1-5) to three hits total.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 13, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 0 Cole Scifres went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in 3 runs as Episcopal Collegiate (6-6, 2-0 2A-5) won its fifth game in a row. Scifres also teamed with Hunter Grumbles to allow just one hit for the Wildcats. Jack Harbour also had two hits in the win for Episcopal Collegiate.

ROSE BUD 10, BALD KNOB 4 Brayden Sherwood had three hits to lift Rose Bud (11-4, 3-0 3A-6). Russ Martin went 2 for 4, including a home run, and drove in 2 runs while Jay Bell was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI for the Ramblers. Bell also gave up 4 hits in 4 innings and struck out 7.

SOFTBALL

BAUXITE 4, HARDING ACADEMY 1 Emma King was 3 for 3 with a triple to lead Bauxite (12-3). Bryley Bowman went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored for the Lady Miners.

MANSFIELD 2, HACKETT 1 (8 INN.) Serenity Brunson drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning as Mansfield (13-3) ran its winning streak to nine games. Cole Smith, Brooklyn Adams and Skylynn Harris all had two hits for the Lady Tigers, who also got a complete game out of starting pitcher Alyson Edwards. Makenzie Freeman struck out 10 batters for Hackett (11-3).

PANGBURN 4, QUITMAN 3 Kandyce Reed gave up 7 hits and recorded 10 strikeouts in 7 innings for Pangburn (9-5), which picked up a nonconference victory. Miranda Redman had two hits for the Lady Tigers, who've won four of their past five games. Silver Mulliniks went 4 for 4 with 3 runs scored for Quitman (10-8).

SACRED HEART 11, MULBERRY 1 Emerson Hoelzeman drilled a home run and scored twice to push Sacred Heart (2-4) to a run-ruled win. Ayla Hoelzeman, who got the victory on the mound after striking out seven in five innings, added two hits for the Lady Knights.

SHIRLEY 5, CONCORD 2 Abigail Hensley had three hits and scored twice in a victory for Shirley (7-3, 4-2 1A-2). Hunter Hutto allowed 6 hits, issued 5 walks and struck out 13 for the Lady Blue Devils. Laiken Cornett drove in two runs for Concord (11-4, 8-1).

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 12, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 10 (8 INN.) Alizeaya Campbell went 3 for 5 and drove in 3 runs as South Side Bee Branch (8-4, 4-1 2A-2) outscored the Lady Bears. Laciegh Duncan notched three hits, and Hallie Holland recorded two hits and two RBI for the Lady Hornets. Ali Goodwin gave up 8 hits and struck out 9 in 8 innings for South Side Bee Branch.