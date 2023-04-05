Sections
WATCH LIVE: Governor, officials give update on Arkansas tornado recovery

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:29 p.m.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (right) gets help from executive assistant Becca Paschal (left) while volunteering to help out in the storm relief effort for victims of last weeks tornado at Jacksonville First Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Jacksonville. .(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

[Video not showing above? Click here: arkansasonline.com/45govupdate]


