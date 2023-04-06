Butler transfer expected to visit Arkansas

Arkansas will reportedly host Butler guard transfer Jayden Taylor for an official visit.

Jake Weingarten reports Taylor is officially visiting North Carolina State and will visit Arkansas after seeing the Wolfpack.

Taylor, 6-4, 195 pounds, led the Bulldogs in scoring at 12.9 points per game. He started all 32 games last season as a sophomore, and also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists.

He shot 40.8% from the field, 32.6% beyond the three-point line and 77.6% at the free throw line. Taylor scored in double figures 23 times, including 5 games with 20-plus points.

On3.com rates him the No. 59 player in the NCAA transfer portal.

Taylor averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a senior at Indianapolis (Ind.) Perry Meridian, and averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.9 assists as a junior.

He was a 3-star recruit by ESPN and 247 Sports in the 2021 class.