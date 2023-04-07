Justin Moore, fellow Arkansas country stars to perform in Arkansas tornadoes relief concert at Little Rock's The Hall





Country music artists from The Natural State, Justin Moore, Collin Raye, Matt Stell, Heath Sanders and Tyler Kinch, are coming together Wednesday for a show they’re calling “To Little Rock, with Love,” a tornado relief benefit concert at the capital city’s The Hall.

The concert, presented by Little Rock FM radio stations KSSN 96, KMJX 105.1 and KABZ 103.7, is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

All the proceeds will benefit the Central Arkansas Tornado Recovery Fund and tickets ($30 for general admission, $50 for the mezzanine) are available by clicking here. The show is open to all ages. The doors open at 6:30 and the concert begins at 8 p.m

If you can’t go to the show but want to donate, click here.

In addition to the artists listed above, special guest performances are promised.

Moore is a bona fide country music star born, raised and still living in Poyen. His new single with country’s Riley Green is “Everybody Get Along.” The song “is about two guys who are very similar, but disagree on everything. They make it work to get along despite of all their differences,” Moore said in a news release. The song is the latest single from Moore’s forthcoming album “Stray Dog,” which can be ordered here. The album will be released May 5.

Moore has received multiple nominations and awards through the years, has his own podcast, and also co-hosts the morning show “Drive Time Sports” on KABZ-103.7.

Raye is from De Queen; Stell is from Center Ridge; Sanders is from Zack Ridge; and Kinch is from Cabot.

The Hall is located at 721 W. 9th St. in downtown Little Rock.