UAM to host K-12 regional art exhibit

The Arkansas Art Educators 2023 Southeast Arkansas Regional Art Exhibit will be on display in the Spencer Gallery in the Fine Arts Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through April 16.

The exhibit features artwork from K-12 students from Ashley County, Bradley County, Calhoun County, Chicot County, Cleveland County, Desha County, Drew County, Jefferson County, Lincoln County and Union County, according to a news release.

A public reception will be held from 2-3 p.m. April 16 in the Spencer Gallery. An awards ceremony will begin at 2:15 p.m. First-place winners will move on to compete at the statewide level.