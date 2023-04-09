Bentonville woman arrested in connection with internet predator sting

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville woman was arrested late last month after showing up at a location in Siloam Springs where she thought she would be meeting a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Erika Ponce, 39, was arrested March 31 by Siloam Springs police on charges of internet stalking of a child, computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a child.

The arrest came after an undercover detective, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, posted on a social media site about spring break and asked who wanted to chat with her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ponce responded, and the two began communicating, with the detective telling Ponce several times that she was only 14, the affidavit says.

Ponce exchanged photographs with the supposed teen, sent her sexual messages and arranged a March 31 meeting in Siloam Springs, the affidavit says. Ponce was arrested when she arrived at the location, it says. She was being held in the Benton County jail Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.