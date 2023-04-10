Sections
Beech Grove child dead after hit by truck in Missouri

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:00 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A three-year-old boy from Beech Grove died on Saturday after he was hit by a truck, a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

The identity of the boy was not immediately released. 

The child was hit by a 2020 Ford F250 just before 6:10 p.m. in Dunklin County, Mo., the report said. 

Authorities said the pickup hit the boy while making a right turn at Highway AC, near Cardwell, Mo.

He was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould and pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 p.m. 

