Beech Grove child dead after hit by truck in Missouri

A three-year-old boy from Beech Grove died on Saturday after he was hit by a truck, a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The identity of the boy was not immediately released.

The child was hit by a 2020 Ford F250 just before 6:10 p.m. in Dunklin County, Mo., the report said.

Authorities said the pickup hit the boy while making a right turn at Highway AC, near Cardwell, Mo.

He was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould and pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 p.m.