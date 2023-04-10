Sanders says she will sign social media bill requiring age verification for new users

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said she will sign a bill that will require social media companies to verify the ages of new users and require those younger than 18 to seek parental permission to open an account.

Speaking to reporters before signing a pair of tax cut bills into law, Sanders confirmed she would sign the Senate Bill 396, also known as the "the Social Media Safety Act," into law. During a news conference in March, Sanders announced her support for the bill, saying it was a way to protect children from the hazards of social media.

"We think that this helps us do a better job of protecting kids in the state of Arkansas, and that's a good thing, so absolutely I plan to sign [the bill]," Sanders said Monday.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, said it would affect only new users, meaning those currently with accounts would not have to verify their age. But after the bill takes effect Sept. 1, large social media sites would be required to contract with third-parties to verify new users' ages. Those younger than 18 will need permission from a parent or guardian to open an account.

The bill will only be directed towards large social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok as it exempts companies that generate less than $100 million in annual revenue. Also exempted are email providers and companies that provide direct messaging services, streaming, online shopping, news, sports, entertainment websites or “other content that is pre-selected by the provider and not user-generated.” Companies whose “primary purpose is not social interaction,” such as LinkedIn, are also exempted.



