Pulaski County jail inmate dies in cell

A 26-year-old inmate at the Pulaski County jail died Sunday, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office news release.

Isaiah Sinclair of Little Rock was found unresponsive in his cell at about 6:34 a.m. by deputies, the release said. The jail's medical unit responded and began lifesaving measures but Sinclair was determined to be deceased after a MEMS ambulance crew arrived on scene, according to the release.

Sinclair had been booked into the jail about 10:12 p.m. Saturday, having been arrested by the Arkansas State Police for fleeing, drug possession and firearm violation charges, the release said.

An autopsy was ordered in Sinclair's death. The autopsy will be conducted by the state Medical Examiner's Office, the release said.

An investigation of the death is being conducted by the sheriff's office criminal investigation division and the professional standards unit, according to the news release.



