1. Topped with ice cream.

2. With or in butter.

3. Made with or in cheese.

4. Contains milk.

5. The diner selects and pays for each item individually.

6. A full meal, often with dessert, for a set price.

7. Served in a cream sauce with mushrooms and peppers.

8. Served in a savory broth. (Usually seafood.)

9. A dish of chicken cooked in red wine with onions and mushrooms.

ANSWERS

1. A la mode

2. Au beurre

3. Au fromage

4. Au lait

5. A la carte

6. Prix fixe

7. A la king

8. A la nage

9. Coq au vin