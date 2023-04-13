SWAC BASEBALL

UAPB 4, ARKANSAS BAPTIST 3

Edwin DeLaCruz scored on a sharply hit ball from Derek Blackmore in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie and push the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to a bounce-back victory Wednesday afternoon at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex in Pine Bluff.

Andre Greene and Brad Mican each went 2 for 3 for UAPB (11-21), which dropped a 15-3 decision to the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday, but the Golden Lions responded to get back on the winning track. It was Mican's two-run single in the third inning that gave UAPB a 3-2 lead.

Aiden Jones was 2 for 4 with 3 runs batted in, while Jayden Dilworth added two hits for Arkansas Baptist (6-19). Jones' RBI single in the fourth inning tied the game at 3-3 before DeLaCruz notched the game-winning run four innings later.