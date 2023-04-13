Trojan turnaround





FAYETTEVILLE -- The day after being outscored by 15 runs, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock put on a rout of its own on a balmy Wednesday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Trojans capitalized on sloppy defense then turned on the power to pound the No. 6 University of Arkansas 11-4.

The Trojans (18-12) rapped out out 14 hits and four unearned runs before a crowd of 9,101 to break a four-game losing streak to Arkansas (26-7). They also snapped the Razorbacks' streak of 15 wins against in-state competition that started after the Trojans' 17-7 victory on April 2, 2019.

"It was a very big win for our program, obviously," UALR Coach Chris Curry said. "Any time we get an opportunity to go on the road against a top-five club that is in-state and we have so much respect for and get a win, it's great.

"And more importantly ... after the way we got punched in the mouth last night -- we were down, we were frustrated -- we wanted to have a better showing."

Arkansas, which fell to 8-1 in mid-week games this season, takes on No. 12 Tennessee this weekend.

The Razorbacks were charged with only two errors, but their missed plays and other mistakes numbered several more.

"Baseball, what a humbling game," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "You've got to show up, you've got to play defense and you've got to throw strikes. And yesterday, Little Rock didn't do it and today we didn't do it. We probably walked 9, 10, [9] somewhere in there, hit a couple of people, made a couple of mental mistakes in the field."

In addition to true errors by first baseman Brady Slavens and pitcher Austin Ledbetter, the Razorbacks had a couple of other busts by reserves in left fielder Hunter Grimes and third baseman Jayson Jones and un-made plays by Slavens and shortstop Harold Coll that contributed to the Hogs' defensive lapses.

"I just think looking too far ahead to this weekend instead of coming out and being fully focused today," Slavens said regarding the Razorbacks' lack of offense. "That's on us. So now that the weekend's here, we have to be ready to play."

Added center fielder Tavian Josenberger, "Obviously we wouldn't like it to happen, but errors come, errors go. I think we're going to bounce back. We're going to clean it up and we'll be ready for this weekend."

The Trojans, who scored 11 consecutive runs after falling behind 3-0, broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning with three runs against Austin Ledbetter (0-1). UALR loaded the bases with one out on Skyler Trevino's leadoff walk and singles by Luke Pectol and Jaxson Anderson. Catcher and nine-hole hitter Jake Wright hit a weak come-backer and potential double-play ball to Ledbetter's left. However, the sophomore slipped after fielding the ball and threw wildly home for a two-run error.

Alex Seguine followed with an RBI groundout to make it 6-3, and the Trojans were off and running.

Wright's two-run home run, his fourth, capped a four-run seventh inning that included more defensive lapses from the Hogs.

UALR reliever Jacob Weatherly (2-1) notched the win with 4 2/3 effective innings on 107 pitches.

The 5-11 right-hander from Jonesboro, pitching in Fayetteville for the third consecutive year, gave up a ninth-inning run on Bohrofen's RBI double and allowed 1 run on 2 hits and 5 walks, with 6 strikeouts.

"You give credit to Weatherly," Van Horn said. "He did a great job. They played better than us. They deserved to beat us."

Pectol led the Trojans with three hits, and Tyler Williams, Ty Rhoades, Christian Bernabe and Anderson had two hits each.

Slavens and Jace Bohrofen, who each homered and doubled, led the Razorbacks' six-hit offense.

Both starting pitchers -- UALR's Erik McKnight and UA's Ben Bybee -- got through the first inning unscathed, but there was trouble brewing for both.

Bohrofen hammered his eighth home run, a 427-foot shot with a 108 mph exit velocity, over the right field wall to open the second inning. After Kendall Diggs drew a walk, Slavens hit a two-run homer, his fourth, to make it 3-0.

The Trojans didn't stay down long, rallying for three runs in the top of the third. Seguine walked and Williams singled to open the inning. Rhoades' hot grounder got under Slavens' glove at first base for an RBI single. With one out, Trevino slashed another ball that eluded Slavens for a run-scoring error. Pectol's sacrifice fly completed the scoring off Bybee. who gave up 2 earned runs on 4 hits and 2 walks while striking out 6 in 3 innings.

The Razorbacks will have one day to prepare for a big weekend series against Tennessee and former Arkansas assistant coach Tony Vitello. Star left fielder Jared Wegner, who suffered a hairline fracture in his left thumb on Tuesday, is considered 50-50 for his availability for Friday's opener.

SHORT HOPS Arkansas LF Jared Wegner, who jammed his left thumb sliding into 3B on Tuesday, has suffered a hairline fracture in the thumb, Coach Dave Van Horn said, and is thought to be 50-50 to be available on Friday against Tennessee. Wegner had been the only UA position player to start the first 32 games. … Arkansas RF Jace Bohrofen went 4 for 6 in the series, with a couple of home runs and a double, to improve his batting average to .422. … Arkansas extended its streak of games with a home run to 29 on Bohrofens solo shot in the second inning, his eighth. … UALR 2B Skyler Trevino made a strong back-hand pick to start a 4-6-3 double play off the bat of Hudson Polk to get out of the second inning. … The third inning error by Arkansas 1B Brady Slavens was his first of the season and it broke a string of four errorless games for the Hogs.

UALR designated hitter Jaxon Anderson connects with a run-scoring single during the seventh inning of the Trojans' 11-4 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Anderson, who had two hits, also scored twice.






