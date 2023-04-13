UAPB business students speak at conference

Two Masters of Business Administration students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recently made presentations at the 49th annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism, said Suzzette Goldmon, Ph.D, assistant professor and coordinator for UAPB's hospitality and tourism management program, said.

During the conference's student session, Sonya Lockett, whose MBA focus area is hospitality and tourism management, and Carlas R. Smith, whose focus is gaming and casino management, gave a presentation titled "The Impact of Gaming on Arkansas Tourism."

"This year, for the first time ever, the Arkansas Conference on Tourism invited the state's colleges and universities to participate in the conference sessions," Goldmon said. "Mrs. Susan West, assistant professor of parks recreation and hospitality administration for Arkansas Tech University, reached out and asked if we would join them in the student presentation sessions. Mrs. Lockett and Ms. Smith did an excellent job in presenting their research on the future of tourism."

Lockett said she enjoyed networking with other students from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and Arkansas Tech University. She also enjoyed attending sessions on a variety of topics ranging from marketing to diversity and inclusion.

Smith said she was able to better understand how the tourism business can impact small towns.

"Other takeaways were that strategic planning should be in every aspect of tourism," Smith said. "It is not just about the short-term, but rather about long-term ideas and goals. I also learned that diversity and inclusion in the outdoors does not just apply to fishing – it includes hunting duck, deer and quail. Minorities should not feel left out but should engage in the sport."

Lockett, originally from Prattsville, works as the coordinator of public service librarian at the John Brown Watson Memorial Library at UAPB.

"I chose to pursue an MBA in hospitality and tourism management because it is ideal for me in my career as a librarian," she said. "It correlates with my skills in providing quality customer service, strong leadership, communication and, most importantly, my natural desire to serve. This area will allow me to understand and respond to the customers' needs, enabling them to have an enjoyable experience at the place they chose to visit."

Lockett said those interested in hospitality and tourism management should consider enrolling in the program at UAPB.

"This program provides a great foundation in the field and allows you to network with others," she said. "I have taken classes in legal ethics in hospitality in which we discussed legal issues that may affect the industry. The Introduction of Hospitality course gave a historical overview of hospitality from the beginning of the Code of Hammurabi to the growth of the industry today."

Smith, originally from Little Rock, works as a procurement officer for Heifer International. She said she became interested in opportunities in hospitality and tourism management after the construction of the Saracen Casino Resort at Pine Bluff.

"By earning an MBA in the field, I feel that when they build the hotel section of the casino, I will have an advantage and opportunity for growth and eventually be able to go to other casinos and work. My goal is to someday manage a casino hotel resort," she said. "I would encourage others to enroll in UAPB's hospitality and tourism management program because of the opportunity to gain firsthand experience in hospitality and gaming thanks to the partnership that Dr. Goldmon has established with Saracen."

