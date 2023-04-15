Forecasters: Risk of severe weather for most of state on Saturday

A line of severe storms that could produce high winds and large hail is in Arkansas' forecast Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm front - which has a majority of the state under an enhanced risk of severe weather - could contain golf ball-sized hail and winds as strong as 80 mph, a severe weather briefing from weather service in North Little Rock said.

The National Weather Service defines an enhanced risk as several severe storms that could produce very large hail, damaging winds or a tornado, a tweet from the weather service said.

"The primary hazards with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds; however, a tornado cannot be ruled out," the briefing said on Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the entire state has the potential to see large hail, but latest trends show these thunderstorms being most impactful across western and central Arkansas.

In Central Arkansas, the area is forecast at having up to 44% chance of seeing hail.

According to the weather service's modeling, the storms will start to develop around 4 p.m. and will begin forming into a line as they approach the Little Rock metro around 6 p.m.

By 7 p.m., the storms could form into an organized line stretching across the state. The forecast has the storms starting to leave the state around 9 p.m., the briefing said.

"Discrete cells that develop ahead of the main line of storms will have the potential to produce tornadoes," the briefing said.

Central and eastern Arkansas could see up to an inch and a half of rain as a result of the storm.