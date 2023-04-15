O-lineman has ‘great’ Fayetteville visit mingling with coaches, recruits, former Hog

Fort Smith Southside junior offensive lineman Kobe Branham was able to mingle with the coaches, former Hogs and other Arkansas recruits during Saturday’s visit for the spring scrimmage.

“Today’s visit was great, got a chance to visit with some past Hogs like Dan Skipper,” Branham said. “Had a great conversation with Dan. Also got to spend some good time with Coach [Sam] Pittman and Coach [Cody] Kennedy. There were also some offensive line recruits there from my class that I got to meet and talk with like Fletcher Westphal and 2026 Cody Taylor. Felt like a family atmosphere. Had a great day and the team looked good.”

Branham, 6-6, 320 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Nevada-Las Vegas, Memphis, Arkansas State, Air Force, SMU and other schools.

Prior to the scrimmage, Branham named a top five of Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and SMU. He has a 385-pound bench press, 520-pound deadlift and a 500-pound squat.

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 68 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 9 prospect in Arkansas for the 2024 class.

“I don’t have a timeline right now, but it will be before my senior season starts,” Branham said of his college decision.