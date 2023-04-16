LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Family Assistance Center moves | Two promoted at visitors bureau

Storm assistance center relocates

The Family Assistance Center set up in the aftermath of the March 31 tornado that tore through Central Arkansas has been relocated from the Immanuel Baptist Church City Center, 315 N. Shackleford Road, to the West Central Community Center, Little Rock officials announced Friday.

The community center at 8616 Colonel Glenn Road has been designated a Disaster Recovery Center meant to host state and federal officials, including specialists with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Relief packages that include food, water and necessities will be available for pickup at the community center Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., according to a news release. Hot meals from Salvation Army officials will be available there daily until April 21, the city said.

2 at tourism office receive promotions

Two officials at the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau have been promoted, the tourism office announced last week.

Jennifer Garner, previously the assistant director of event operations, has been named senior director of event operations, according to a news release. Bliss Krucas, previously senior sales manager, has been named director of destination services.

Garner has worked for the Convention and Visitors Bureau for 11 years while Krucas joined the organization in 2018.