Local notes: Arbor Day, Writers’ Colony, Amazeum and more

Arbor Day

To celebrate more than 40 years as a Tree City USA community, Eureka Springs Mayor Butch Berry will kick off the annual tree planting ceremony at the Lake Leatherwood City Park pavilion at noon April 19.

A group of bare root native tree seedlings consisting of Wild Plum, Persimmon and Dogwood will be planted as a small forest grouping beside the historic pavilion.

This Tree City USA annual tree planting ceremony honors Sal Wilson and his incredible presence, positive impact, and the indelible mark he has left on the Eureka Springs community. Wilson's personality, skill, and integrity shone through as he made an extraordinary effort to rebuild the 1940 timber frame structure of the historic pavilion located across the street from the playground in Lake Leatherwood City Park.

Information: operations@eurekaparks.com.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is holding a May Workshop, "UnF&#! Your Writing," from 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 3 in the great room of the WCDH, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

Ashley Finch is a published writer from the Kansas City metropolitan area who has been accepted for a weeklong scholarship at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow. Her humorous workshop will help writers get out of their own way and push them to finish their much-dreaded, half-finished stories.

The cost of the workshop is a $25 donation, which will support the scholarship program at WCDH. Attendance is limited to 25 individuals, so interested parties are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their spot.

Information: writerscolony.org.

Amazeum

The Scott Family Amazeum has announced Jennifer Martinez Belt as the director of development and communications. Belt joined the team at the beginning of February. Her previous positions include most recently the Peel Compton Foundation in Bentonville as the director of development, the Arkansas Foodbank, and the Children's Museum of Houston, among others.

Belt leads a team of eight focusing on development, marketing, and communications and expects the team to continue to grow as the Amazeum prepares for an expansion.

Information: amazeum.org.

Red Cross

April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood throughout the year. This month, the Red Cross and Peanuts are joining forces as a reminder that it's cool to be kind and help save lives.

Don't wait until there's a crisis to give. Donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets, are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.

People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and Peanuts. Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood donation.

As a thank you, all who come to give through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Peanuts T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last. Those who come to give through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, Calif.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Cave Springs: 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 17, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road

Siloam Springs: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 20, Ivory Bill Brewing Co, 516 E. Main St. #1

Jasper: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19, Jasper High School, 600 School St.

Farmington: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18, Farmington High School, 12327 North Highway 170

Fayetteville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 20, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21, Kappa Sigma Fraternity, 711 W. Dickson St.

Lincoln: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 18, Lincoln High School, 1392 E. Pridemore Drive

Springdale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18, Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road

Information: (800) 733-2767 or redcrossblood.org.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will hold its annual BGO Plant Sale April 28-29. Guests can expect more than 20 local vendors selling a wide variety of plants, flowers, pottery, garden accents and art, and other products by local makers. BGO members get exclusive access to the sale from 5 to 8 p.m. April 28. The sale will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29. Registration is not required. Admission is free. La Hacienda is hosting a "Pop-Up Fiesta" at the garden on both days, featuring street tacos on Friday and breakfast tacos on Saturday. Information: bgozarks.org. (Courtesy Photos)

