Missing Morrilton toddler found safe

A boy was found safe Monday morning after disappearing in Morrilton on Sunday evening, the Arkansas State Police said.

Asher Siwiec, 3, was found safe a short distance from his home, state police said in a news release just before 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

"Asher has been located and he is safe, thank you everyone for your help, it truly is amazing the effort you all put forth to help locate him," a Facebook post from the Conway County sheriff's office said just after 8 a.m.

Additional information about where Asher was found or the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately available. Calls to the state police Monday afternoon were not returned.

The boy had been reported missing after he was last seen playing in a backyard around Woody Drive in Morrilton about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the news release said.