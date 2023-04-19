Sections
17-year-old girl missing from Mountain Home, Arkansas State Police say

by Remington Miller | Today at 9:09 a.m.
Photo of 17-year-old Aubrey Halliday. (Photo Courtesy of the Arkansas State Police)

A 17-year-old girl is missing from Mountain Home, the Arkansas State Police said Tuesday.

Aubrey Halliday was last seen on Monday around 11:15 p.m. on Western Hills Lane in Mountain Home, state police said. 

She is white with brown hair that is shoulder-length and wavy, a news release from state police said. 

Police said she is 5’6 and weighs 132 pounds. 

It is not known what she was last seen wearing, “but she usually wears sweatpants and drawstring hoodies,” the release said. 

Her direction of travel is unknown. 

The Arkansas State Police has asked that anyone with information regarding Aubrey’s location to contact the Mountain Home Police Department by calling (870) 425-6336.

