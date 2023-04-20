4 die in wrecks on Arkansas roadways

Four people were killed and another injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday and Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Misty Martin, 48, of Gravette and a minor who was not identified died around 12:58 p.m. Tuesday when the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Martin was driving collided head-on with a 2023 Kenworth on Arkansas 72 west of Gravette, according to a report from the Benton County sheriff's office.

The driver of the Kenworth, Eddie Silas, 37, of Joplin was injured in the crash.

Jonathan Noel, 34, of Brookland was killed around 11:21 a.m. Wednesday when the 2011 Honda Pilot he was driving on U.S. 49 in Brookland left its lane and hit a 2018 International Harvester head-on, according to a report from Brookland police.

Jessica Obar, 36, of Conway was fatally injured around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday after the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving on Arkansas 35 in rural Grant County crossed the shoulder and hit a fence before overturning and coming to a rest on its hood, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

Law enforcement officers investigating each of the three wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accidents.