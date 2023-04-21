Hospital opening two new facilities

Jefferson Regional Medical Center announces the opening of two new services -- a nephrology clinic for the care of kidney issues, and a sleep lab.

KIDNEY SPECIALISTS

On May 1, JRMC is opening Jefferson Regional Nephrology Associates, 1420 W. 43rd Ave., devoted to the care of patients with kidney issues.

The medical clinic will have two nephrologists -- Dr. James A. Campbell Jr. and Dr. Brandi Wright.

The practice will focus on kidney conditions, kidney failure and how kidney issues can affect other parts of the body, according to a news release.

Campbell earned his medical degree from Meharry Medical College at Nashville. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine, and later a fellowship in Nephrology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Campbell is certified by the National Board of Medical Examiners, American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American Board of Internal Medicine -- Nephrology. Campbell has been with JRMC since 1991 and has been seeing patients in private practice.

Brandi Wright also received her medical degree from Meharry Medical College and completed an internal medicine residency at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center and Medical Offices -- San Francisco, Calif. Wright went on to complete a fellowship in nephrology from the University of Virginia at Charlottesville. She is board certified in internal medicine and nephrology. Details: (870) 541-6020.

SLEEP LAB

JRMC is opening the Jefferson Regional Sleep Lab at the main hospital.

The lab is a partnership between JRMC and Sleep Management Services, and is located on the first floor of the hospital.

Patients can undergo both diagnostic testing and treatment of sleep disorders, which include disruptive snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, and sleep fragmentation.

Testing will be performed by a registered polysomnographic technologist, and the results will be interpreted by a board-certified sleep medicine physician, according to a news release.

People who think they might be candidates for sleep disorder testing should check with their family physician about a referral to the Jefferson Regional Sleep Lab. Details: (501) 224-5200.